With so many hot items discounted for Black Friday, it can feel overwhelming to sift through endless retailers' websites to find the best gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list.
Right now, there are deep discounts on toys, beauty, tech, home furnishings and more -- and you can expect to see additional discounts pop up through Cyber Monday.
To make your life easier, "Good Morning America" has rounded up 15 of the hottest gift picks across all major retailers that are live right now.
Scroll on to check out these deals, which are up to 83% off.
Men's and women's pajamas at Old Navy
Double-Brushed Flannel Pajama Pants for Men
Price: $5.00 • 81% SavingsOld NavyOriginal: $26.99
Printed Flannel Pajama Pants for Women
Price: $5.00 • 79% SavingsOld NavyOriginal: $24.99
Dyson vacuum at Walmart
Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
Price: $399.99 • 33% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $599.99
Huffy Prizm Scooter at Kohl's
Huffy Prizm 100mm Scooter Inline Scooter
Price: $19.99 • 50% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $39.99
Fuzzy socks at Kohl's
Holiday Fairisle Cozy Crew Socks
Price: $.97 • 83% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $6.00
Apple AirPods Pro at Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Price: $159 • 11% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $179.98
Theragun at Kohl's
Theragun Prime Handheld Percussive Massage Device
Price: $198.99 • 33% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $299.99
65-inch Roku TV at Walmart
onn. 50” Class 4K UHD
Price: $238 • 11% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $268
Roam SL portable speaker from Sonos
Roam SL
Price: $127 • 20% SavingsSonos Original: $159
Align High-Rise Pant from lululemon
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25"
Price: $89 • 35% SavingsLululemonOriginal: $138
Breville Smart Oven from Sur La Table
Breville Smart Oven
Price: $215.96 • 52% SavingsSur La TableOriginal: $449.95
Power XL 5 qt. Vortex Best Air Fryer at Bed Bath & Beyond
Power XL 5 qt. Vortex Best Air Fryer in SlateOriginal: $119.99
Hot Tools at JCPenney
Hot Tools 1" Gold Curling Iron
Price: $30 • 40% SavingsJCPenneyOriginal: $50
'Star Wars' LEGO set from Macy's
Star Wars -- The Book of Boba Fett The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter
Price: $47.99 • 20% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $59.99
Xbox Series S Holiday Console from Walmart
Xbox Series S -- Holiday Console
Price: $279 • 6% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $299
Sparkly Clean Makeup Set from Sephora
Sparkly Clean Makeup Set
Price: $31.50 • 23% SavingsSephoraOriginal: $41