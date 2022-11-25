With so many hot items discounted for Black Friday, it can feel overwhelming to sift through endless retailers' websites to find the best gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

Right now, there are deep discounts on toys, beauty, tech, home furnishings and more -- and you can expect to see additional discounts pop up through Cyber Monday.

To make your life easier, "Good Morning America" has rounded up 15 of the hottest gift picks across all major retailers that are live right now.

Scroll on to check out these deals, which are up to 83% off.

Men's and women's pajamas at Old Navy

Old Navy Double-Brushed Flannel Pajama Pants for Men Price : $5.00 • 81% Savings Old Navy Original: $26.99 Shop Now

Old Navy Printed Flannel Pajama Pants for Women Price : $5.00 • 79% Savings Old Navy Original: $24.99 Shop Now

Dyson vacuum at Walmart

Walmart Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Price : $399.99 • 33% Savings Walmart Original: $599.99 Shop Now

Huffy Prizm Scooter at Kohl's

Kohl's Huffy Prizm 100mm Scooter Inline Scooter Price : $19.99 • 50% Savings Kohl's Original: $39.99 Shop Now

Fuzzy socks at Kohl's

Kohl's Holiday Fairisle Cozy Crew Socks Price : $.97 • 83% Savings Kohl's Original: $6.00 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro at Walmart

Walmart Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case Price : $159 • 11% Savings Walmart Original: $179.98 Shop Now

Theragun at Kohl's

Kohl's Theragun Prime Handheld Percussive Massage Device Price : $198.99 • 33% Savings Kohl's Original: $299.99 Shop Now

65-inch Roku TV at Walmart

Walmart onn. 50” Class 4K UHD Price : $238 • 11% Savings Walmart Original: $268 Shop Now

Roam SL portable speaker from Sonos

Sonos Roam SL Price : $127 • 20% Savings Sonos Original: $159 Shop Now

Align High-Rise Pant from lululemon

Lululemon lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25" Price : $89 • 35% Savings Lululemon Original: $138 Shop Now

Breville Smart Oven from Sur La Table

Power XL 5 qt. Vortex Best Air Fryer at Bed Bath & Beyond

Hot Tools at JCPenney

JCP Hot Tools 1" Gold Curling Iron Price : $30 • 40% Savings JCPenney Original: $50 Shop Now

'Star Wars' LEGO set from Macy's

Macy's Star Wars -- The Book of Boba Fett The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter Price : $47.99 • 20% Savings Macy's Original: $59.99 Shop Now

Xbox Series S Holiday Console from Walmart

Walmart Xbox Series S -- Holiday Console Price : $279 • 6% Savings Walmart Original: $299 Shop Now

Sparkly Clean Makeup Set from Sephora

