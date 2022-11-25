With so many hot items discounted for Black Friday, it can feel overwhelming to sift through endless retailers' websites to find the best gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

MORE: Black Friday 2022: Deals at Walmart, SKIMS, Wayfair and more that you can shop now
Editor's Picks

Right now, there are deep discounts on toys, beauty, tech, home furnishings and more -- and you can expect to see additional discounts pop up through Cyber Monday.

To make your life easier, "Good Morning America" has rounded up 15 of the hottest gift picks across all major retailers that are live right now.

Scroll on to check out these deals, which are up to 83% off.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

Men's and women's pajamas at Old Navy

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Double-Brushed Flannel Pajama Pants for Men
Old Navy

Double-Brushed Flannel Pajama Pants for Men

Price: $5.00 81% SavingsOld Navy

Original: $26.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Printed Flannel Pajama Pants for Women
Old Navy

Printed Flannel Pajama Pants for Women

Price: $5.00 79% SavingsOld Navy

Original: $24.99
Shop Now
MORE: Shop Black Friday tech deals on AirPods, Dyson vacuums and more

Dyson vacuum at Walmart

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
Walmart

Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum

Price: $399.99 33% SavingsWalmart

Original: $599.99
Shop Now

Huffy Prizm Scooter at Kohl's

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Huffy Prizm 100mm Scooter Inline Scooter
Kohl&#39;s

Huffy Prizm 100mm Scooter Inline Scooter

Price: $19.99 50% SavingsKohl's

Original: $39.99
Shop Now
MORE: Take 50% off skin care, makeup and more during Sephora's Black Friday sale

Fuzzy socks at Kohl's

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Holiday Fairisle Cozy Crew Socks
Kohl&#39;s

Holiday Fairisle Cozy Crew Socks

Price: $.97 83% SavingsKohl&#39;s

Original: $6.00
Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro at Walmart

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case

Price: $159 11% SavingsWalmart

Original: $179.98
Shop Now

Theragun at Kohl's

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Theragun Prime Handheld Percussive Massage Device
Kohl&#39;s

Theragun Prime Handheld Percussive Massage Device

Price: $198.99 33% SavingsKohl's

Original: $299.99
Shop Now

65-inch Roku TV at Walmart

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
onn. 50” Class 4K UHD
Walmart

onn. 50” Class 4K UHD

Price: $238 11% SavingsWalmart

Original: $268
Shop Now

Roam SL portable speaker from Sonos

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Roam SL
Sonos

Roam SL

Price: $127 20% SavingsSonos

Original: $159
Shop Now

Align High-Rise Pant from lululemon

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25&#34;
Lululemon

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25"

Price: $89 35% SavingsLululemon

Original: $138
Shop Now

Breville Smart Oven from Sur La Table

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Breville Smart Oven
Sur La Table

Breville Smart Oven

Price: $215.96 52% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $449.95
Shop Now

Power XL 5 qt. Vortex Best Air Fryer at Bed Bath & Beyond

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Power XL 5 qt. Vortex Best Air Fryer in Slate
Bed Bath & Beyond

Power XL 5 qt. Vortex Best Air Fryer in Slate

Price: $49.99 58% SavingsBed Bath & Beyond

Original: $119.99
Shop Now

Hot Tools at JCPenney

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Hot Tools 1&#34; Gold Curling Iron
JCP

Hot Tools 1" Gold Curling Iron

Price: $30 40% SavingsJCPenney

Original: $50
Shop Now

'Star Wars' LEGO set from Macy's

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Star Wars -- The Book of Boba Fett The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter
Macy&#39;s

Star Wars -- The Book of Boba Fett The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter

Price: $47.99 20% SavingsMacy's

Original: $59.99
Shop Now

Xbox Series S Holiday Console from Walmart

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Xbox Series S -- Holiday Console
Walmart

Xbox Series S -- Holiday Console

Price: $279 6% SavingsWalmart

Original: $299
Shop Now

Sparkly Clean Makeup Set from Sephora

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Sparkly Clean Makeup Set
Sephora

Sparkly Clean Makeup Set

Price: $31.50 23% SavingsSephora

Original: $41
Shop Now