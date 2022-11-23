Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the perfect time to save on big-ticket tech items you have been holding off on purchasing -- and some tech sales may have started already.
From TVs to video game consoles, you can expect to see prices slashed across the tech category now through Cyber Monday.
There will be an exclusive Sony PS5 restock of inventory scheduled at Walmart.com Wednesday afternoon.
Walmart plans to have physical stock of the PS5 in Walmart stores starting at 5 a.m. local time on Friday.
"GMA" will update this list as more deals become available. Be sure to check back often for the latest.
Gaming
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
PlayStation 5 Console – God of War Ragnarok Bundle
Price: $559 • 19% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $697
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Nintendo Switch
Price: $299 • 25% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $399.99
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak Machine - Tools & 40 Sheet Vinyl Bundle
Price: $169 • 15% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $199
TVs
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
LG C2PUA 42" 4K HDR Smart OLED evo TV
Price: $896.99 • 30% SavingsB&HOriginal: $1296.99
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
onn. 32” Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV (100012589)
Price: $108 • 25% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $144
Fitness
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker
Price: $69.99 • 30% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $99.99
Audio
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds - Beats Red
Price: $99 • 33% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $149
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Price: $79.00 • 20% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $99.99
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth Earbuds
Price: $9.88 • 60% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $24.99
Smart home
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity
Price: $174.99 • 35% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $269.99
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Google Nest Smart Thermostat
Price: $89.99 • 30% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $129.99
Laptops and tablets
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Apple 10.2" iPad Bundle with White Keyboard Case & Screen Protector
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Apple 13.6" MacBook Air
Price: $1349 • 10% SavingsB&HOriginal: $1499
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids 32 GB Tablet with 8-in. HD Display
Price: $79.99 • 46% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $149.99