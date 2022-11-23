Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the perfect time to save on big-ticket tech items you have been holding off on purchasing -- and some tech sales may have started already.

MORE: Black Friday 2022 Deals to shop now

From TVs to video game consoles, you can expect to see prices slashed across the tech category now through Cyber Monday.

There will be an exclusive Sony PS5 restock of inventory scheduled at Walmart.com Wednesday afternoon.

Walmart plans to have physical stock of the PS5 in Walmart stores starting at 5 a.m. local time on Friday.

"GMA" will update this list as more deals become available. Be sure to check back often for the latest.

Gaming

PlayStation 5 Console – God of War Ragnarok Bundle
Walmart

Price: $559 19% SavingsWalmart

Original: $697
Nintendo Switch
Walmart

Price: $299 25% SavingsWalmart

Original: $399.99
Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak Machine - Tools &#38; 40 Sheet Vinyl Bundle
Walmart

Price: $169 15% SavingsWalmart

Original: $199
TVs

LG C2PUA 42&#34; 4K HDR Smart OLED evo TV
B&#38;H

Price: $896.99 30% SavingsB&#38;H

Original: $1296.99
onn. 32” Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV (100012589)
Walmart

Price: $108 25% SavingsWalmart

Original: $144
Fitness

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular
Walmart

Price: $395   From: Walmart

Fitbit Inspire 3 Health &#38; Fitness Tracker
Kohl&#39;s

Price: $69.99 30% SavingsKohl&#39;s

Original: $99.99
Audio

Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds - Beats Red
Walmart

Price: $99 33% SavingsWalmart

Original: $149
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Walmart

Price: $79.00 20% SavingsWalmart

Original: $99.99
JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth Earbuds
Walmart

Price: $9.88 60% SavingsWalmart

Original: $24.99
Smart home

iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity
Walmart

Price: $174.99 35% SavingsWalmart

Original: $269.99
Google Nest Smart Thermostat
Kohl&#39;s

Price: $89.99 30% SavingsKohl&#39;s

Original: $129.99
Laptops and tablets

Apple 10.2&#34; iPad Bundle with White Keyboard Case & Screen Protector
Walmart

Price: $395   From: Walmart

Apple 13.6&#34; MacBook Air
B&#38;H

Price: $1349 10% SavingsB&#38;H

Original: $1499
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids 32 GB Tablet with 8-in. HD Display
Kohl&#39;s

Price: $79.99 46% SavingsKohl&#39;s

Original: $149.99
