Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the perfect time to save on big-ticket tech items you have been holding off on purchasing -- and some tech sales may have started already.

From TVs to video game consoles, you can expect to see prices slashed across the tech category now through Cyber Monday.

There will be an exclusive Sony PS5 restock of inventory scheduled at Walmart.com Wednesday afternoon.

Walmart plans to have physical stock of the PS5 in Walmart stores starting at 5 a.m. local time on Friday.

"GMA" will update this list as more deals become available. Be sure to check back often for the latest.

Gaming

Walmart PlayStation 5 Console – God of War Ragnarok Bundle Price : $559 • 19% Savings Walmart Original: $697 Shop Now

Walmart Nintendo Switch Price : $299 • 25% Savings Walmart Original: $399.99 Shop Now

Walmart Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak Machine - Tools & 40 Sheet Vinyl Bundle Price : $169 • 15% Savings Walmart Original: $199 Shop Now

TVs

B&H LG C2PUA 42" 4K HDR Smart OLED evo TV Price : $896.99 • 30% Savings B&H Original: $1296.99 Shop Now

Walmart onn. 32” Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV (100012589) Price : $108 • 25% Savings Walmart Original: $144 Shop Now

Fitness

Walmart Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular Price: $395 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Kohl's Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker Price : $69.99 • 30% Savings Kohl's Original: $99.99 Shop Now

Audio

Walmart Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds - Beats Red Price : $99 • 33% Savings Walmart Original: $149 Shop Now

Walmart Apple AirPods with Charging Case Price : $79.00 • 20% Savings Walmart Original: $99.99 Shop Now

Walmart JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth Earbuds Price : $9.88 • 60% Savings Walmart Original: $24.99 Shop Now

Smart home

Walmart iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity Price : $174.99 • 35% Savings Walmart Original: $269.99 Shop Now

Kohl's Google Nest Smart Thermostat Price : $89.99 • 30% Savings Kohl's Original: $129.99 Shop Now

Laptops and tablets

Walmart Apple 10.2" iPad Bundle with White Keyboard Case & Screen Protector Price: $395 • From: Walmart Shop Now

B&H Apple 13.6" MacBook Air Price : $1349 • 10% Savings B&H Original: $1499 Shop Now

