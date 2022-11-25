All of the fan-favorite toys you know and love, from LEGO to Barbie and everything in between, are seeing a large slash in prices right now.
More toy deals will be released through the weekend so be sure to check back regularly for the latest.
LEGO
Friends Roller Disco Arcade
Price: $47.99 • 20% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $59.99
Star Wars - The Book of Boba Fett The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter
Price: $47.99 • 20% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $59.99
LEGO Star Wars Imperial Shuttle 75302 Building Toy
Price: $40 • 36% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $63
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express
Price: $40 • 36% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $63
LEGO Jurassic World Baryonyx Dinosaur Boat Escape
Price: $40 • 36% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $63
Gaming, tech, and tablets
Xbox Series S – Holiday Console
Price: $279 • 6% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $299
PlayStation 5 Console -- God of War Ragnarok Bundle
Price: $559 • 19% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $697
Nintendo Switch
Price: $299 • 25% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $399.99
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids 32 GB Tablet with 8-in. HD Display
Price: $79.99 • 46% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $149.99
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- Nintendo Switch
Price: $29 • 51% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $59.99
Bikes and outdoor toys
Huffy 20 in. Rock It Boy Kids Bike, Royal Blue
Price: $48 • 38% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $78
Nerf N-Strike Stratobow
Price: $21.99 • 51% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $44.99
Plush toys
MAGIC MIXIES Deluxe Cauldron
Price: $63.99 • 20% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $79.99
Mickey Mouse Plush
Price: $20 • 25% SavingsshopDisneyOriginal: $26.99
Olaf Plush
Price: $20 • 25% SavingsshopDisneyOriginal: $26.99
Grogu Cuddleez Plush
Price: $28 • 19% SavingsshopDisneyOriginal: $34.99
Barbie and Hot Wheels
Barbie Horse Riding Dolls and Horse Playset
Price: $19.99 • 50% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $39.99
Barbie Malibu House Playset
Price: $49.97 • 49% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $99
Hot Wheels Energy Track Set
Price: $14.99 • 25% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $19.99
Tween gift ideas
Discovery Kids Karaoke Microphone Toy with StandOriginal: $49.99
Kinetic Sand
Price: $19.97 • 20% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $24.97
Nursery picks
Elephant Cotton Plush Nursery RockerOriginal: $179
Chef playsets
Melissa & Doug Freestanding Wooden Fresh Mart Grocery Store
Price: $205.99 • 30% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $294.99
Step2 Modern Cook Kitchen Pretend Playset
Price: $69.99 • 30% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $99.99
Holiday fun
Ratatouille Legacy Sketchbook Ornament
Price: $16.99 • 32% SavingsshopDisneyOriginal: $24.99
Merry & Bright Christmas Stocking CollectionOriginal: $39.50
Board games
Ticket to Ride: 2-5 Player Board Game
Price: $27.49 • 50% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $54.99
Action figures and costumes
Marvel Studios' Legacy Collection Wakanda Battle FX Claws
Price: $30.99 • 20% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $38.99
Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Droid Toy
Price: $27.01 • 30% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $38.97
Avengers Black Panther Figure
Price: $7.99 • 27% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $10.99