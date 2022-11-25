Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales do not skimp in the toy department.

All of the fan-favorite toys you know and love, from LEGO to Barbie and everything in between, are seeing a large slash in prices right now.

You can save $100 on a Sony PS5 Video Game Console bundle at Walmart if your little one has a gaming station on their list.

More toy deals will be released through the weekend so be sure to check back regularly for the latest.

LEGO

Macy's Friends Roller Disco Arcade Price : $47.99 • 20% Savings Macy's Original: $59.99 Shop Now

Macy's Star Wars - The Book of Boba Fett The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter Price : $47.99 • 20% Savings Macy's Original: $59.99 Shop Now

Walmart LEGO Star Wars Imperial Shuttle 75302 Building Toy Price : $40 • 36% Savings Walmart Original: $63 Shop Now

Walmart LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Price : $40 • 36% Savings Walmart Original: $63 Shop Now

Walmart LEGO Jurassic World Baryonyx Dinosaur Boat Escape Price : $40 • 36% Savings Walmart Original: $63 Shop Now

Gaming, tech, and tablets

Walmart Xbox Series S – Holiday Console Price : $279 • 6% Savings Walmart Original: $299 Shop Now

Walmart PlayStation 5 Console -- God of War Ragnarok Bundle Price : $559 • 19% Savings Walmart Original: $697 Shop Now

Walmart Nintendo Switch Price : $299 • 25% Savings Walmart Original: $399.99 Shop Now

Kohl's Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids 32 GB Tablet with 8-in. HD Display Price : $79.99 • 46% Savings Kohl's Original: $149.99 Shop Now

Walmart The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- Nintendo Switch Price : $29 • 51% Savings Walmart Original: $59.99 Shop Now

Bikes and outdoor toys

Walmart Huffy 20 in. Rock It Boy Kids Bike, Royal Blue Price : $48 • 38% Savings Walmart Original: $78 Shop Now

Plush toys

Macy's MAGIC MIXIES Deluxe Cauldron Price : $63.99 • 20% Savings Macy's Original: $79.99 Shop Now

shopDisney Mickey Mouse Plush Price : $20 • 25% Savings shopDisney Original: $26.99 Shop Now

shopDisney Olaf Plush Price : $20 • 25% Savings shopDisney Original: $26.99 Shop Now

shopDisney Grogu Cuddleez Plush Price : $28 • 19% Savings shopDisney Original: $34.99 Shop Now

Barbie and Hot Wheels

Kohl's Barbie Horse Riding Dolls and Horse Playset Price : $19.99 • 50% Savings Kohl's Original: $39.99 Shop Now

Walmart Barbie Malibu House Playset Price : $49.97 • 49% Savings Walmart Original: $99 Shop Now

Kohl's Hot Wheels Energy Track Set Price : $14.99 • 25% Savings Kohl's Original: $19.99 Shop Now

Tween gift ideas

Walmart Kinetic Sand Price : $19.97 • 20% Savings Walmart Original: $24.97 Shop Now

Nursery picks

Chef playsets

Macy's Melissa & Doug Freestanding Wooden Fresh Mart Grocery Store Price : $205.99 • 30% Savings Macy's Original: $294.99 Shop Now

Macy's Step2 Modern Cook Kitchen Pretend Playset Price : $69.99 • 30% Savings Macy's Original: $99.99 Shop Now

Holiday fun

shopDisney Ratatouille Legacy Sketchbook Ornament Price : $16.99 • 32% Savings shopDisney Original: $24.99 Shop Now

Board games

Kohl's Ticket to Ride: 2-5 Player Board Game Price : $27.49 • 50% Savings Kohl's Original: $54.99 Shop Now

Action figures and costumes

Macy's Marvel Studios' Legacy Collection Wakanda Battle FX Claws Price : $30.99 • 20% Savings Macy's Original: $38.99 Shop Now

Walmart Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Droid Toy Price : $27.01 • 30% Savings Walmart Original: $38.97 Shop Now

