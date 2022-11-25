Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales do not skimp in the toy department.

All of the fan-favorite toys you know and love, from LEGO to Barbie and everything in between, are seeing a large slash in prices right now.

You can save $100 on a Sony PS5 Video Game Console bundle at Walmart if your little one has a gaming station on their list.

More toy deals will be released through the weekend so be sure to check back regularly for the latest.

LEGO

Friends Roller Disco Arcade
Macy&#39;s

Friends Roller Disco Arcade

Price: $47.99 20% SavingsMacy's

Original: $59.99
Star Wars - The Book of Boba Fett The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter
Macy&#39;s

Star Wars - The Book of Boba Fett The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter

Price: $47.99 20% SavingsMacy's

Original: $59.99
LEGO Star Wars Imperial Shuttle 75302 Building Toy
Walmart

LEGO Star Wars Imperial Shuttle 75302 Building Toy

Price: $40 36% SavingsWalmart

Original: $63
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express
Walmart

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express

Price: $40 36% SavingsWalmart

Original: $63
LEGO Jurassic World Baryonyx Dinosaur Boat Escape
Walmart

LEGO Jurassic World Baryonyx Dinosaur Boat Escape

Price: $40 36% SavingsWalmart

Original: $63
Gaming, tech, and tablets

Xbox Series S – Holiday Console
Walmart

Xbox Series S – Holiday Console

Price: $279 6% SavingsWalmart

Original: $299
PlayStation 5 Console -- God of War Ragnarok Bundle
Walmart

PlayStation 5 Console -- God of War Ragnarok Bundle

Price: $559 19% SavingsWalmart

Original: $697
Nintendo Switch
Walmart

Nintendo Switch

Price: $299 25% SavingsWalmart

Original: $399.99
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids 32 GB Tablet with 8-in. HD Display
Kohl&#39;s

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids 32 GB Tablet with 8-in. HD Display

Price: $79.99 46% SavingsKohl&#39;s

Original: $149.99
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- Nintendo Switch
Walmart

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- Nintendo Switch

Price: $29 51% SavingsWalmart

Original: $59.99
Bikes and outdoor toys

Huffy 20 in. Rock It Boy Kids Bike, Royal Blue
Walmart

Huffy 20 in. Rock It Boy Kids Bike, Royal Blue

Price: $48 38% SavingsWalmart

Original: $78
Nerf N-Strike Stratobow
Kohl&#39;s

Nerf N-Strike Stratobow

Price: $21.99 51% SavingsKohl's

Original: $44.99
Plush toys

MAGIC MIXIES Deluxe Cauldron
Macy's

MAGIC MIXIES Deluxe Cauldron

Price: $63.99 20% SavingsMacy's

Original: $79.99
Mickey Mouse Plush
shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Plush

Price: $20 25% SavingsshopDisney

Original: $26.99
Olaf Plush
shopDisney

Olaf Plush

Price: $20 25% SavingsshopDisney

Original: $26.99
Grogu Cuddleez Plush
shopDisney

Grogu Cuddleez Plush

Price: $28 19% SavingsshopDisney

Original: $34.99
Barbie and Hot Wheels

Barbie Horse Riding Dolls and Horse Playset
Kohl's

Barbie Horse Riding Dolls and Horse Playset

Price: $19.99 50% SavingsKohl's

Original: $39.99
Barbie Malibu House Playset
Walmart

Barbie Malibu House Playset

Price: $49.97 49% SavingsWalmart

Original: $99
Hot Wheels Energy Track Set
Kohl&#39;s

Hot Wheels Energy Track Set

Price: $14.99 25% SavingsKohl's

Original: $19.99
Tween gift ideas

Discovery Kids Karaoke Microphone Toy with Stand
Bed Bath &#38; Beyond

Discovery Kids Karaoke Microphone Toy with Stand

Price: $24.99 50% SavingsBed Bath & Beyond

Original: $49.99
Kinetic Sand
Walmart

Kinetic Sand

Price: $19.97 20% SavingsWalmart

Original: $24.97
Nursery picks

Elephant Cotton Plush Nursery Rocker
Pottery Barn Kids

Elephant Cotton Plush Nursery Rocker

Price: $139 22% SavingsPottery Barn Kids

Original: $179
Chef playsets

Melissa &#38; Doug Freestanding Wooden Fresh Mart Grocery Store
Macy&#39;s

Melissa & Doug Freestanding Wooden Fresh Mart Grocery Store

Price: $205.99 30% SavingsMacy's

Original: $294.99
Step2 Modern Cook Kitchen Pretend Playset
Macy&#39;s

Step2 Modern Cook Kitchen Pretend Playset

Price: $69.99 30% SavingsMacy's

Original: $99.99
Holiday fun

Ratatouille Legacy Sketchbook Ornament
shopDisney

Ratatouille Legacy Sketchbook Ornament

Price: $16.99 32% SavingsshopDisney

Original: $24.99
Merry &#38; Bright Christmas Stocking Collection
Pottery Barn Kids

Merry & Bright Christmas Stocking Collection

Price: $31 21% SavingsPottery Barn Kids

Original: $39.50
Board games

Ticket to Ride: 2-5 Player Board Game
Kohl's

Ticket to Ride: 2-5 Player Board Game

Price: $27.49 50% SavingsKohl's

Original: $54.99
Action figures and costumes

Marvel Studios' Legacy Collection Wakanda Battle FX Claws
Macy's

Marvel Studios' Legacy Collection Wakanda Battle FX Claws

Price: $30.99 20% SavingsMacy's

Original: $38.99
Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Droid Toy
Walmart

Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Droid Toy

Price: $27.01 30% SavingsWalmart

Original: $38.97
Avengers Black Panther Figure
Macy's

Avengers Black Panther Figure

Price: $7.99 27% SavingsMacy's

Original: $10.99
