Though you may be busy shopping for gifts for friends and family on Black Friday, you can surely make some time to treat yourself to Sephora's Black Friday and Cyber Week deals too.

Sephora's Black Friday sale features 50% off favorites like Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Huda Beauty's eyeshadow palette, Lancôme mascara and more. These deals end Nov. 27.

You can also shop Sephora's Cyber Week Deals, featuring discounts on beautyblender and more, through Nov. 28.

Continue below to shop our picks -- including items under $25.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

$25 or less

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Sephora Kieh's Since 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado Price : $27.50 • 50% Savings Sephora Original: $55 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Sephora Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer Price : $12.50 • 47% Savings Sephora Original: $24 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Sephora CLINIQUE Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ Price : $16 • 50% Savings Sephora Original: $32.50 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Sephora Living Proof Full Dry Volume and Texture Spray Price : $17.50 • 50% Savings Sephora Original: $35 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Sephora Bumble and bumble Bb. Heat Shield Thermal Protection Mist Price : $17 • 50% Savings Sephora Original: $34 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Sephora Anastasia Beverly Hills Sugar Glow Kit Price : $20 • 50% Savings Sephora Original: $40 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Sephora First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration Price : $15 • 67% Savings Sephora Original: $46 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Sephora Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara Price : $13.50 • 50% Savings Sephora Original: $27 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Sephora beautyblender Original beautyblender Makeup Sponge Price : $15 • 25% Savings Sephora Original: $20 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Sephora beautyblender BOUNCE Always On Radiant Skin Tint Price : $21.75 • 25% Savings Sephora Original: $29 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Sephora beautyblender Bounce Liquid Whip Cream Blush Price : $16.50 • 25% Savings Sephora Original: $22 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Sephora beautyblender The Leveler Pore Minimizing Primer Price : $18 • 43% Savings Sephora Original: $32 Shop Now

$50 or less

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Sephora Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer Price : $27 • 50% Savings Sephora Original: $54 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Sephora HUDA BEAUTY The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette Price : $32.50 • 50% Savings Sephora Original: $65 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Sephora Kiehl's Since 1851 Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Cleansing Clay Mask Price : $30 • 25% Savings Sephora Original: $40 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Sephora Kiehl's Since 1851 Cleanse & Soothe Calendula Skincare Holiday Gift Set Price : $39 • 25% Savings Sephora Original: $52 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK