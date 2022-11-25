Though you may be busy shopping for gifts for friends and family on Black Friday, you can surely make some time to treat yourself to Sephora's Black Friday and Cyber Week deals too.
Sephora's Black Friday sale features 50% off favorites like Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Huda Beauty's eyeshadow palette, Lancôme mascara and more. These deals end Nov. 27.
You can also shop Sephora's Cyber Week Deals, featuring discounts on beautyblender and more, through Nov. 28.
Continue below to shop our picks -- including items under $25.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
$25 or less
Kieh's Since 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado
Price: $27.50 • 50% SavingsSephoraOriginal: $55
Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer
Price: $12.50 • 47% SavingsSephoraOriginal: $24
CLINIQUE Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+
Price: $16 • 50% SavingsSephoraOriginal: $32.50
Living Proof Full Dry Volume and Texture Spray
Price: $17.50 • 50% SavingsSephoraOriginal: $35
Bumble and bumble Bb. Heat Shield Thermal Protection Mist
Price: $17 • 50% SavingsSephoraOriginal: $34
Anastasia Beverly Hills Sugar Glow Kit
Price: $20 • 50% SavingsSephoraOriginal: $40
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration
Price: $15 • 67% SavingsSephoraOriginal: $46
Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara
Price: $13.50 • 50% SavingsSephoraOriginal: $27
beautyblender Original beautyblender Makeup Sponge
Price: $15 • 25% SavingsSephoraOriginal: $20
beautyblender BOUNCE Always On Radiant Skin Tint
Price: $21.75 • 25% SavingsSephoraOriginal: $29
beautyblender Bounce Liquid Whip Cream Blush
Price: $16.50 • 25% SavingsSephoraOriginal: $22
beautyblender The Leveler Pore Minimizing Primer
Price: $18 • 43% SavingsSephoraOriginal: $32
$50 or less
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer
Price: $27 • 50% SavingsSephoraOriginal: $54
HUDA BEAUTY The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette
Price: $32.50 • 50% SavingsSephoraOriginal: $65
Kiehl's Since 1851 Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Cleansing Clay Mask
Price: $30 • 25% SavingsSephoraOriginal: $40
Kiehl's Since 1851 Cleanse & Soothe Calendula Skincare Holiday Gift Set
Price: $39 • 25% SavingsSephoraOriginal: $52
Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Serum
Price: $46 • 50% SavingsSephoraOriginal: $92