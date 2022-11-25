Though you may be busy shopping for gifts for friends and family on Black Friday, you can surely make some time to treat yourself to Sephora's Black Friday and Cyber Week deals too.

Sephora's Black Friday sale features 50% off favorites like Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Huda Beauty's eyeshadow palette, Lancôme mascara and more. These deals end Nov. 27.

You can also shop Sephora's Cyber Week Deals, featuring discounts on beautyblender and more, through Nov. 28.

Continue below to shop our picks -- including items under $25.

$25 or less

Kieh's Since 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado
Sephora

Price: $27.50 (50% Savings)
Original: $55

Price: $27.50 50% SavingsSephora

Original: $55
Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer
Sephora

Price: $12.50 (47% Savings)
Original: $24

Price: $12.50 47% SavingsSephora

Original: $24
CLINIQUE Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+
Sephora

Price: $16 (50% Savings)
Original: $32.50

Price: $16 50% SavingsSephora

Original: $32.50
Living Proof Full Dry Volume and Texture Spray
Sephora

Price: $17.50 (50% Savings)
Original: $35

Price: $17.50 50% SavingsSephora

Original: $35
Bumble and bumble Bb. Heat Shield Thermal Protection Mist
Sephora

Price: $17 (50% Savings)
Original: $34

Price: $17 50% SavingsSephora

Original: $34
Anastasia Beverly Hills Sugar Glow Kit
Sephora

Price: $20 (50% Savings)
Original: $40

Price: $20 50% SavingsSephora

Original: $40
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration
Sephora

Price: $15 (67% Savings)
Original: $46

Price: $15 67% SavingsSephora

Original: $46
Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara
Sephora

Price: $13.50 (50% Savings)
Original: $27

Price: $13.50 50% SavingsSephora

Original: $27
beautyblender Original beautyblender Makeup Sponge
Sephora

Price: $15 (25% Savings)
Original: $20

Price: $15 25% SavingsSephora

Original: $20
Editor's Picks

beautyblender BOUNCE Always On Radiant Skin Tint
Sephora

Price: $21.75 (25% Savings)
Original: $29

Price: $21.75 25% SavingsSephora

Original: $29
beautyblender Bounce Liquid Whip Cream Blush
Sephora

Price: $16.50 (25% Savings)
Original: $22

Price: $16.50 25% SavingsSephora

Original: $22
beautyblender The Leveler Pore Minimizing Primer
Sephora

Price: $18 (43% Savings)
Original: $32

Price: $18 43% SavingsSephora

Original: $32
$50 or less

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer
Sephora

Price: $27 (50% Savings)
Original: $54

Price: $27 50% SavingsSephora

Original: $54
HUDA BEAUTY The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette
Sephora

Price: $32.50 (50% Savings)
Original: $65

Price: $32.50 50% SavingsSephora

Original: $65
Kiehl's Since 1851 Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Cleansing Clay Mask
Sephora

Price: $30 (25% Savings)
Original: $40

Price: $30 25% SavingsSephora

Original: $40
Kiehl's Since 1851 Cleanse & Soothe Calendula Skincare Holiday Gift Set
Sephora

Price: $39 (25% Savings)
Original: $52

Price: $39 25% SavingsSephora

Original: $52
Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Serum
Sephora

Price: $46 (50% Savings)
Original: $92

Price: $46 50% SavingsSephora

Original: $92
