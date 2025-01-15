Winter is rough on our skin.
From dryness and redness to the seemingly inevitable chapped lip, consider refreshing your skin care routine with winter essentials to help you through the season.
Skin care brand Bliss is currently offering 25% off with code BW25 on its website. That includes bestsellers like the Lemon & Sage Body Butter, which "leaves even the most parched skin smooth, supple and supremely soft," and the Drench & Quench Moisturizer, which features "four types of hyaluronic acid" to "deliver intense, yet weightless hydration," according to the brand's website.
Once featured on "The Right Stuff," the Clear Genius Cleanser is also on sale and now under $12. Show your lips some love by adding the highly rated Fabulips Overnight Lip Mask to your evening routine for the same price.
Continue below to shop!
