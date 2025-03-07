Next week, a total lunar eclipse -- often referred to as a blood moon -- will grace the night sky.
This celestial event occurs when the Earth aligns directly between the sun and the moon, casting Earth's shadow over the lunar surface.
During totality, the moon takes on a reddish or orange hue due to Earth's atmosphere filtering out shorter wavelengths of light, allowing longer wavelengths like red and orange to reach the moon. It's as if all the world's sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the lunar surface.
According to NASA, the total lunar eclipse will occur overnight between March 13 and 14.
"Observers in North and South America will have the best view, while those in parts of Western Europe may catch a glimpse of totality before moonset," NASA states. "In the United States, the totality phase -- when the moon is entirely within Earth's shadow -- will last approximately 65 minutes, from 2:26 a.m. to 3:31 a.m. Eastern Time on March 14."
Unlike solar eclipses, which require special viewing glasses to protect your eyes, lunar eclipses are safe to observe with the naked eye.
However, using binoculars, you can enhance the viewing experience by revealing more details of the moon's surface. Below, we've curated a list of the five top-rated binoculars to shop in time for next week.
