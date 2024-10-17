Prada is venturing beyond the runway and into space.
The high-fashion brand has teamed up with Axiom Space to design the next generation of NASA's spacesuits.
In a groundbreaking collaboration revealed on Wednesday, the Italian luxury fashion house will help create high-tech, stylish suits for NASA astronauts headed to the moon's surface as a part of Artemis III mission.
The collaboration between the two industry leaders began with the goal of pushing the boundaries of spacesuit technology. Prada's extensive experience in high-performance materials and craftsmanship was instrumental in shaping the next-generation design.
"We have broken the mold," said Axiom Space president Matt Ondler in a press release. "The Axiom Space-Prada partnership has set a new foundational model for cross-industry collaboration, further expanding what's possible in commercial space."
While the spacesuit's prototype featured a dark cover for display, the final version for lunar exploration will be made from a white material designed to reflect and protect astronauts from harsh temperatures and lunar dust.
Prada Group's chief marketing officer and head of corporate social responsibility, Lorenzo Bertelli, expressed pride in the groundbreaking collaboration saying, "We've shared our expertise on high-performance materials, features and sewing techniques... and learned a lot. I'm sure we'll continue to explore new challenges, broaden our horizons, and build new scenarios together."
Prada's contribution goes beyond aesthetics, enhancing the spacesuit's functionality with advanced sewing methods and customized materials that ensure both protection and comfort for astronauts.
NASA's Artemis III mission is currently scheduled to take off in 2026. It will be the first astronaut moon landing since Apollo 17 in 1972.
If the mission is carried out successfully, it could mark the first time a woman walks on the moon.