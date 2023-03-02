The fan-favorite brand with a purpose, Bombas, is expanding its offerings with another premium basic -- bralettes.

The Ribbed Seamless Bralette is designed with adjustable straps and a hybrid triangle-scoop neck for ultimate comfort and versatility. Just like the brands beloved socks, for every bralette purchased, a pair of underwear will be donated based on the needs of the homeless community.

The new moisture-wicking and pilling resistance basics come in six colorways and are available in sizes XS-2X covering band sizes 30-42 and cup sizes A-E.

Scroll on to shop the new line.

Bombas Women's Ribbed Seamless Bralette 2-Pack Price : $72.20 • 4% Savings Bombas Original: $76 Shop Now

Bombas Women's Ribbed Seamless Bralette + Hipster Price : $55.10 • 4% Savings Bombas Original: $58 Shop Now

Bombas Women's Ribbed Seamless Bralette + Thong Price : $53.20 • 4% Savings Bombas Original: $56 Shop Now

More picks from Bombas:

Bombas Women's Week of Bombas Ankle Sock 7-Pack Price : $86.45 • 4% Savings Bombas Original: $91 Shop Now

Bombas The Perfect Pair Gripper Slipper 2-Pack Price : $85.50 • 5% Savings Bombas Original: $90 Shop Now

Bombas Men's Cotton Modal Boxer Brief 3-Pack Price : $79.80 • 5% Savings Bombas Original: $84 Shop Now

Bombas Women's Active No Show Hipster 3-Pack Price : $57 • 5% Savings Bombas Original: $60 Shop Now