The fan-favorite brand with a purpose, Bombas, is expanding its offerings with another premium basic -- bralettes.
The Ribbed Seamless Bralette is designed with adjustable straps and a hybrid triangle-scoop neck for ultimate comfort and versatility. Just like the brands beloved socks, for every bralette purchased, a pair of underwear will be donated based on the needs of the homeless community.
The new moisture-wicking and pilling resistance basics come in six colorways and are available in sizes XS-2X covering band sizes 30-42 and cup sizes A-E.
Scroll on to shop the new line.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
