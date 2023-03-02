The fan-favorite brand with a purpose, Bombas, is expanding its offerings with another premium basic -- bralettes.

MORE: 14 matching workout sets you'll want to wear beyond the gym

The Ribbed Seamless Bralette is designed with adjustable straps and a hybrid triangle-scoop neck for ultimate comfort and versatility. Just like the brands beloved socks, for every bralette purchased, a pair of underwear will be donated based on the needs of the homeless community.

The new moisture-wicking and pilling resistance basics come in six colorways and are available in sizes XS-2X covering band sizes 30-42 and cup sizes A-E.

Scroll on to shop the new line.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Women&#39;s Ribbed Seamless Bralette
Bombas

Women's Ribbed Seamless Bralette

Price: $38   From: Bombas

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Women&#39;s Ribbed Seamless Bralette 2-Pack
Bombas

Women's Ribbed Seamless Bralette 2-Pack

Price: $72.20 4% SavingsBombas

Original: $76
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Women&#39;s Ribbed Seamless Bralette + Hipster
Bombas

Women's Ribbed Seamless Bralette + Hipster

Price: $55.10 4% SavingsBombas

Original: $58
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Women&#39;s Ribbed Seamless Bralette + Thong
Bombas

Women's Ribbed Seamless Bralette + Thong

Price: $53.20 4% SavingsBombas

Original: $56
Shop Now

More picks from Bombas:

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Women&#39;s Week of Bombas Ankle Sock 7-Pack
Bombas

Women's Week of Bombas Ankle Sock 7-Pack

Price: $86.45 4% SavingsBombas

Original: $91
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
The Perfect Pair Gripper Slipper 2-Pack
Bombas

The Perfect Pair Gripper Slipper 2-Pack

Price: $85.50 5% SavingsBombas

Original: $90
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Men&#39;s Cotton Modal Boxer Brief 3-Pack
Bombas

Men's Cotton Modal Boxer Brief 3-Pack

Price: $79.80 5% SavingsBombas

Original: $84
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Women&#39;s Active No Show Hipster 3-Pack
Bombas

Women's Active No Show Hipster 3-Pack

Price: $57 5% SavingsBombas

Original: $60
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Men&#39;s Merino Wool Calf Socks
Bombas

Men's Merino Wool Calf Socks

Price: $20   From: Bombas

Shop Now