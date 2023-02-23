What makes working out a little more fun? Cute matching workout sets.

That's why we're rounding up our favorite sets across multiple brands, from Aerie to Athleta, Outdoor Voices and beyond. Plus, find more affordable options from Amazon for under $50.

MORE: Maximize your workout with these 23 pieces of equipment ideal for small spaces

Don't miss all of the workout sets for women below.

Jetjoy Exercise Outfits for Women 2 Pieces Ribbed Seamless Yoga Outfits Sports Bra and Leggings Set Tracksuits 2 Piece
Jetjoy Exercise Outfits for Women 2 Pieces Ribbed Seamless Yoga Outfits Sports Bra and Leggings Set Tracksuits 2 Piece

Price: $29.99   From: Amazon

OQQ Workout Outfits for Women 2 Piece Seamless Ribbed High Waist Leggings with Sports Bra Exercise Set
OQQ Workout Outfits for Women 2 Piece Seamless Ribbed High Waist Leggings with Sports Bra Exercise Set

Price: $29.99   From: Amazon

WodoWei Women 2 Piece Workout Outfits Sports Bra Seamless Leggings Yoga Gym Activewear Set
WodoWei Women 2 Piece Workout Outfits Sports Bra Seamless Leggings Yoga Gym Activewear Set

Price: $28.98   From: Amazon

Buttergene Women Workout Sets 2 Pieces Long Sleeve Yoga Outfits Gym Clothes Seamless Ribbed Crop Top High Waist Leggings
Buttergene Women Workout Sets 2 Pieces Long Sleeve Yoga Outfits Gym Clothes Seamless Ribbed Crop Top High Waist Leggings

Price: $27.99   From: Amazon

Aerie OFFLINE By Aerie Goals Logo Strappy Sports Bra
Aerie OFFLINE By Aerie Goals Logo Strappy Sports Bra

Price: $22.47 50% SavingsAerie

Original: $44.95
OFFLINE By Aerie Goals Logo Waistband Legging
OFFLINE By Aerie Goals Logo Waistband Legging

Price: $29.97 50% SavingsAerie

Original: $59.95
OFFLINE By Aerie Goals 4&#34; Ribbed Bike Short
OFFLINE By Aerie Goals 4" Ribbed Bike Short

Price: $31.45 10% SavingsAerie

Original: $34.95
OFFLINE By Aerie Goals High Neck Sports Bra
OFFLINE By Aerie Goals High Neck Sports Bra

Price: $24.97 50% SavingsAerie

Original: $49.95
Outdoor Voices SeamlessSmooth Longline Bra
Outdoor Voices SeamlessSmooth Longline Bra

Price: $48   From: Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices SeamlessSmooth 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices SeamlessSmooth 7/8 Legging

Price: $78   From: Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices SeamlessRib One Shoulder Bra
Outdoor Voices SeamlessRib One Shoulder Bra

Price: $48   From: Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices SeamlessRib 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices SeamlessRib 7/8 Legging

Price: $78   From: Outdoor Voices

Girlfriend Collective Black Simone High Support Bra
Girlfriend Collective Black Simone High Support Bra

Price: $52   From: GIrlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective Black Compressive High-Rise Legging
Girlfriend Collective Black Compressive High-Rise Legging

Price: $78   From: GIrlfriend Collective

Old Navy Light Support PowerChill Two-Tone Sports Bra for Women
Old Navy Light Support PowerChill Two-Tone Sports Bra for Women

Price: $26.99   From: Old Navy

Old Navy Extra High-Waisted PowerChill Two-Tone Compression Leggings for Women
Old Navy Extra High-Waisted PowerChill Two-Tone Compression Leggings for Women

Price: $26.99   From: Old Navy

Abercrombie & Fitch YPB sculptLUX High-Neck Corset Slim Tank
Abercrombie & Fitch YPB sculptLUX High-Neck Corset Slim Tank

Price: $50   From: Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch YPB sculptLUX Curve Love 7/8-Length Legging
Abercrombie & Fitch YPB sculptLUX Curve Love 7/8-Length Legging

Price: $70   From: Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch YPB seamlessCORE Scoopneck Slim Tank
Abercrombie & Fitch YPB seamlessCORE Scoopneck Slim Tank

Price: $60   From: Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch YPB motionTEK High Rise Lined Workout Short
Abercrombie & Fitch YPB motionTEK High Rise Lined Workout Short

Price: $50   From: Abercrombie & Fitch

Athleta Transcend 7&#34; Short
Athleta Transcend 7" Short

Price: $59   From: Athleta

Athleta Transcend Plunge Bra A-C
Athleta Transcend Plunge Bra A-C

Price: $59   From: Athleta

Athleta Elation V-Neck Longline Bra D-DD
Athleta Elation V-Neck Longline Bra D-DD

Price: $59   From: Athleta

Athleta Elation Textured 7/8 Tight
Athleta Elation Textured 7/8 Tight

Price: $119   From: Athleta

