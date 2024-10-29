Know someone who's always got their head in a book?
We're rounding up all of the best gifts for book lovers, from Advent calendars to tote bags, reading lights and, of course, some of the most popular and bestselling books.
For example, shop a paperback box set of the "A Court of Thorns and Roses" series as well as "GMA" Book Club books and Amazon bestsellers like "Fourth Wing" and "Iron Flame" by Rebecca Yarros. We also have unique finds like a custom book-lover throw blanket, a fairytale pop-up book and a DIY storybook kit for those who like to extend their love of reading into their home décor.
Plus, a cozy night reading wouldn't be the same without the perfect candle, so gift your loved one a book-inspired candle like the BYREDO Bibliothèque or Literie's Late Fees at the Library fragrances. If you're shopping for a white elephant or Secret Santa gift for book club, the homesick Book Club Candle and The Book Lover's Advent Calendar are two of our top picks.
Gifts for book lovers
Wonder Reading Journal
Papier's reading journals have space to "record and review your reads, with journaling prompts that double as book club questions."
- $38
- Papier
The Book Lover's Advent Calendar
Countdown to Christmas with this book lovers Advent calendar, containing magnetic bookmarks, stickers, ornaments and more.
- $30
- Uncommon Goods
Book Nook Reading Valet
This reading valet sets you up with your book and a cup of tea.
- $50
- Uncommon Goods
Library Card Tote Bag
A cute tote bag for any book lover on your list.
- $22
- Uncommon Goods
Literary Women Book Locket Necklace
This locket features a book cover on its front and a quote inside.
- $55
- Uncommon Goods
Fell Asleep Here Magnetic Bookmark
A cute stocking stuffer for readers.
- $20
- Uncommon Goods
Good Juju Ink Fairytale Bookmarks, Set of 2
A set of bookmarks so they'll never lose their place.
- $18
- Anthropologie
Classic Fairytale Pop-up Book
This fairytale pop-up book is a beautiful ode to his or her favorite childhood story. Choose from "Peter Pan," "Alice in Wonderland" and more.
- $40
- Uncommon Goods
Book Lover Throw Blanket by ByTheNook
A unique, thoughtful gift for the book lover in your life.
- $115.50 and up
- Etsy
New Amazon Kindle (16 GB)
The lightest and most compact Kindle to gift a reader.
- $109.99
- Amazon
Gritin 9 LED Rechargeable Book Light for Reading in Bed
For the person who stays up late to read their favorite books.
- $14.99
- $23.99
- Amazon
Bookish Floral Coffee Mug by CraftCoreDesign
This pretty coffee mug features books and wildflowers.
- $18 and up
- Etsy
Bookmark Book Tracker by LeWillowbean
This cute bookmark provides space for readers to fill in the book titles they've read or love the most.
- $5.65 and up
- Etsy
Candles for book lovers
homesick Book Club Candle
Homesick's Book Club candles smells of orange, nutmeg, cinnamon, sandalwood, vanilla, balsam and amber.
- $29.95
- Nordstrom
Literie NYC Inspired Scented Candle: Late Fees at The Library
"Experience the captivating scent of paper and linen, evoking the serene ambiance of flipping through pages and the comforting embrace of literary treasures," this candle's product description reads.
- $45
- Amazon
Paddywax Library Collection William Shakespeare
This candle smells of papyrus, palm and eucalyptus and is perfect for poetry-lovers.
- $30
- Amazon
BYREDO Bibliothèque Fragranced Candle
This BYREDO candle has top notes of peach and plum with middle notes of violet and peony and base notes of patchouli, leather and vanilla.
- $47 to $99
- Bloomingdale's
Diptyque Papier Classic Candle
"A limited-edition candle that will fill your space with a scent inspired by sheets of paper."
- $74
- Nordstrom
Anecdote 'Coffee Table' Coconut Soy Wax Candle Jar
The perfect candle to add to someone's coffee table display.
- $26
- Amazon
'GMA' Book Club picks
Bestselling Amazon books
Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear
- $13.79
- $27
- Amazon
'A Court of Thorns and Roses' gifts
A Court of Thorns and Roses Paperback Box Set (5 books) by Sarah J. Maas
- $47.70
- $95
- Amazon
A Court of Thorns and Roses (A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
- $10.37
- $19
- Amazon