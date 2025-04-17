Brooklinen just launched its once-a-year sitewide sale, and it's seriously good.
From now through April 29, you can save up to 25% off across the entire site, plus unlock even bigger discounts, up to 50% off, when you bundle. As if that weren't enough, shoppers will also receive an exclusive gift with purchase for a limited time.
This is Brooklinen's most anticipated sale of the year, so whether you're upgrading your sheets for spring, refreshing guest room essentials or finally investing in a comforter that doesn't make you overheat, this is the time to shop.
Brooklinen is known for its high-quality, hotel-style bedding at direct-to-consumer prices. Bestsellers like the Luxe Sateen Sheets, Classic Percale Bundle and Super-Plush Towels rarely go on sale, which makes this event especially worth bookmarking.
The annual event runs through Monday, April 29, but popular styles and colors will likely sell out quickly.
We've highlighted a few of our favorite on-sale picks below.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.