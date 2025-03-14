It's National Sleep Awareness week and we have been celebrating in a big way.
What better time to update your sleep routine than now? Usually we think of making big purchases like mattresses and comforter sets, but improving your sleep hygiene doesn't have to be monumental.
Lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is sharing her top picks to help you shop for items that will make your bed so comfortable you won't ever want to leave it.
From the Marlow pillow with adjustable firmness to the cooling comforter from Rest, these picks are ones you don't want to sleep on -- or maybe you do.
Scroll on to shop.
Top mattress topper
This mattress topper can enhance your mattress comfort during the break-in period or prolong the life of an older mattress with one easy addition.
Top comforter
According to Rest, the Evercool Cooling Comforter "helps regulate temperature, wick away moisture, and keep you cool all night, so you wake up feeling truly refreshed."
Evercool Cooling Comforter+ Use code GMA2025 to save 10%
- $159
- $199
- Rest
Marlow pillow
Whether you are a stomach, side or back sleeper, or a unique mix of all three, the Marlow Pillow by Brooklinen delivers the perfect balance of support and comfort.
Top pillowcase pick
Blissy Silk pillowcases are handmade and crafted from high quality 100% pure mulberry silk.
Top sheet set pick
These sheets are affordable, lightweight and can be used throughout all the seasons for a comfortable and cool night's rest. Plus, use the exclusive coupon code GMASLEEP20 to save 20% on Mellanni's entire catalog on Amazon. Valid through 7 a.m. ET on March 15.
Bamboo sheet set
The Quince Bamboo Sheet Set is silky soft and cool to the touch, with temperature regulating properties that keep you comfortable all night long.
Ergonomic pillow
Are you always waking up with neck cramps or back pain? Donama pillows are ergonomically designed, with contoured memory foam that supports your head, neck, shoulders and back perfectly. The design allows the pillow to naturally fit your curved spine perfectly, providing proper support for spinal alignment, while also helping you shift between positions comfortably, so you wake up relaxed and ready for a more energetic day.
Earplugs
Experience fewer noisy distractions with Loop's Dream Earplug for uninterrupted nights, whether you're side-sleeping, muffling a snoring partner or both! Get back the hours of sleep you deserve.