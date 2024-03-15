As National Sleep Week comes to a close, we're making sure we set ourselves up for our best sleep go-forward.

"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is rounding up the best of Sleep Week products, from the best mattresses to pillows, sheets, comforters, and more.

For example, shop Saatva's cushioned, breathable classic mattress as well as Brooklinen's plush, cloud-like duvet to make your bedroom feel like a dream. Plus, find Pottery Barn's organic brushed cotton comforter and a mattress topper for temperature regulation.

Best mattress

"Experts say you should change your mattress every seven to ten years, so if you’re in the market we have a Right Stuff Hall-of-Famer to recommend: the Saatva Classic Mattress," Bergamotto says. "Boasting a veritable mattress trifecta—inner springs, memory foam, and a pillow top that comes in three different firmness levels, this best-in-class mattress feels like it was made just for you—whatever kind of sleeper you are."

It has a reinforced lower third area to give you extra support and prevent the mattress from sagging. Plus, Saatva offers a lifetime warranty.

Saatva Classic Mattress + Save $550 off $1,000 or more with the purchase of a mattress. Valid through Saturday, March 23 at 1 a.m. ET

Saatva

Best pillow

"We were blown away by this Mainstays pillow that cost less than a medium coffee!" Bergamotto says. It has more than 11,000 reviews and people love how soft and fluffy it is. It's great for side sleepers and has a hypoallergenic fill and anti-microbial properties.

Walmart Mainstays Comfort Complete Bed Pillow, Standard/Queen

Best sheets

"There’s a reason these Parachute sheets have become a cult-favorite: they’re that good," Bergamotto says. "Lightweight and breathable—even if you run hot. Made from 100% Lon-staple Egyptian cotton, this is a crisp sheet that’s perfect to swap in for Spring bedding. It’s cool to the touch and has held up really well in wash tests across industry testing."

Parachute Percale Sheet Set

Best duvet

"Brooklinen’s Down Comforter is a win all around," Bergamotto says. "Our tester was super impressed that it felt soft and cozy, but also remained crisp and kept her cool, saying 'It’s like magic that they could get the weight and thickness just right and substantial without making me overheat.'"

Plus, "our tester gave it high marks for staying in place and not clumping to one area in its cover. The best review is that she had the best night of sleep in years since she starting using this duvet. And it’s on sale for sleep week!"

Brooklinen Down Duvet + Use code GMA25 to save 25% on comforters From March 7-20, shop 20% off sitewide at Brooklinen.com and in Brooklinen stores -- that's up to 40% off when you bundle their best-selling bedding and towels. Plus, use code GMA25 to take 25% off comforters. Valid through Saturday, March 16 at 6:59 a.m. Eastern Time.

Brooklinen

Best comforter

"If you prefer a comforter, you’d be hard-pressed to find a softer one that this organic brushed cotton one from Pottery Barn," Bergamotto says. "Highly rated and a best-seller, it has a cloud-like fill, and is tack-stitched for just the right amount of loft. Our tester liked that this was one-stop shopping for perfect year-round comfort and was really impressed by the luxury quality that wasn’t an over-the-top price tag."

Pottery Barn Dream Brushed Cotton Comforter & Shams

Best mattress topper

"Made with a down alternative fill, it adds a little extra fluff to your mattress while also keeping you cool," Bergamotto says. "Durable and breathable, this is moisture-wicking and helps protect your mattress while offering you a softer sleep."

Amazon COONP Queen Mattress Topper, Queen

Amazon

Best pillow for side sleepers

This polyester down-alternative pillow uses lightweight materials so every night feels like sleeping on a cloud. It’s hypoallergenic and made free of harmful chemicals. It’s best for back and stomach sleepers.

Tuft & Needle Down Alternative Pillow Set, Standard

Tuft & Needle

Best pillow for back and stomach sleepers

The Talalaly latex pillow is always in perfect shape, no need to ever have to fluff! The material protects against allergens, dust mites and more.

Brooklyn Bedding Talalay Latex Pillow, Queen

Brooklyn Bedding

Best cooling pillow

Looking for a pillow to help you get through the warm weather? This gel pillow with memory foam is the perfect match. It can be adjusted to fit your personal sleep needs and help relieve any pain you might be experiencing. There’s a zipper on the side, allowing you to open it and move or remove fillings through it.