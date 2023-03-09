Ahead of the Oscars, we're trying out closet essentials you can wear for your own special event.

First on our list? Hosiery. We understand the frustrations that come with wearing tights -- one wrong move and you're destined for a rip or a run down the leg.

But with rip-resistant tights, like those from Shapermint and Sheertex, you can rest assured that your tights won't fail you halfway through the night.

Check out our picks below!

Rip-resistant tights

Sheertex Sheertex Classic Sheer Rip-Resist Tights Price : $39 • 33% Savings Sheertex Original: $59 Shop Now

Stain-resistant shirts

We also understand the dangers that come with wearing white shirts (hello, stains!). But these stain-resistant options mean they'll last in your wardrobe much longer.

Mother Oxford Mother Oxford: Shirts GMA Deal : $6 to $69 • 50% Savings Original: $12 to $138 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023 Shop Now Embrace the mess. Mother Oxford shirts are spill- and stain-resistant so you can feel fresh all day, no matter what life throws at you. The unique performance stretch cotton fabric makes for a versatile piece covering sizes 0-28. Optional cuffs create the perfect puff sleeve. Shipping is $4.99 or free with the purchase of two or more units.

Numi Numi The Simone Button-Up Blouse Price: $220 • From: Numi Shop Now This classic button-up blouse is stain-resistant to water-based liquids, according to Numi's website. It's sure to become your go-to for multiple occasions.

