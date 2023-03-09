Ahead of the Oscars, we're trying out closet essentials you can wear for your own special event.
First on our list? Hosiery. We understand the frustrations that come with wearing tights -- one wrong move and you're destined for a rip or a run down the leg.
But with rip-resistant tights, like those from Shapermint and Sheertex, you can rest assured that your tights won't fail you halfway through the night.
Check out our picks below!
Stain-resistant shirts
We also understand the dangers that come with wearing white shirts (hello, stains!). But these stain-resistant options mean they'll last in your wardrobe much longer.
Mother Oxford: Shirts
Embrace the mess. Mother Oxford shirts are spill- and stain-resistant so you can feel fresh all day, no matter what life throws at you. The unique performance stretch cotton fabric makes for a versatile piece covering sizes 0-28. Optional cuffs create the perfect puff sleeve. Shipping is $4.99 or free with the purchase of two or more units.
Numi The Simone Button-Up Blouse
Price: $220 • From: Numi
This classic button-up blouse is stain-resistant to water-based liquids, according to Numi's website. It's sure to become your go-to for multiple occasions.
ably Daffodil Unbranded
Price: $48 • From: ably
"This t-shirt is designed with a modestly roomier fit in mind, which guarantees comfort during whatever your day may hold. And since this tee repels liquids and odors both, whatever your day may hold won't stain your new favorite shirt," ably's website explains.