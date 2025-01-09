Are you looking for ways to keep your skin looking its best through the cold winter months?
If so, Star Donaldson, social media director at Byrdie, is here to help, sharing her top product recommendations and tips to make your shopping experience easier.
From viral products to trusted brands we know and love, below are some budget friendly ways to stay on top of your skin care routine when the temperature drops.
Who doesn't need that extra glow in the new year? Scroll on to shop and check it all out.
Hydrating masks
"L'Oréal's refreshing gel mask is a mix of peony extract and fruit acids to revive a tired, dull complexion to a youthful, hydrated rosy tone in just five minutes," Donaldson said.
Hand cream
"This is a top choice for Byrdie, who lauds it for the use of ceramides and hyaluronic acid -- two of our favorite ingredients," Donaldson said. "The formula is incredibly moisturizing yet gentle and fragrance-free, making it a good choice for all skin types. So much so that it even touts the National Eczema Organization Seal of Acceptance."
CeraVe Therapeutic Hand Cream for Dry Cracked Hands With Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide
- $10.47
- $10.99
- Amazon
Body lotion
"Our editors have been loyal fans of this body lotion for years, so it's no surprise that it scored highest during testing," Donaldson said. "Formulated with a blend of five peptides (which are great for firming), fatty acids, shea butter, and a combination of nourishing oils like marula oil and meadowfoam oil, it works to quench dry skin, leaving it soft and moisturized."
Nécessaire The Body Lotion - Firming Moisturizer With 5 Peptides and 2.5% Niacinamide
- $30
- Sephora
Face moisturizer
"For skin that's easily irritated or needs a little extra TLC, we love Aveeno's Calm + Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer." Donaldson said. "In addition to its moisturizing ingredients, it's formulated with oat, which helps soothe and calm dry, irritated skin."
Aveeno Calm + Restore Oat Gel Facial Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin
- $14.45
- $26.68
- Amazon
Lip balm
"If you're on BeautyTok, we're willing to bet that you're familiar with this viral lip balm. We can confirm: It's popular for good reason. Formulated with a blend of vegan waxes, shea and murumuru (a plant native to Brazil) butters, and vitamin E, it has a nourishing formula that softens and hydrates lips while creating a glossy, plump-looking finish," Donaldson added.
Bronzing drops
"Available in four shades, Tarte's Key Largo Glow Bronzing Drops add instant glow to the complexion and can easily be mixed into moisturizers or makeup for a subtle boost of radiance," Donaldson said.