The epic two-day Way Day sale is back at Wayfair right now.

If you are planning to host family for the holidays, why not upgrade your couch or guest room bedding at a budget friendly price?

"Home is -- and has always been -- central to the holidays," Steve Oblak, Wayfair chief commercial officer, said in a statement.

For just two days, you can find discounts in hundreds of categories. Area rugs are up to 80% off, cookware and bakeware is also up to 60% off, and seasonal décor starts at just $30.

Scroll on to shop 16 picks from the sale you won't want to miss.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Wayfair Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress Price : $464.99 • 61% Savings Wayfair Original: $1199 Shop Now Prepare yourself for the dreamy support and cooling comfort of the Nora by Wayfair Sleep 12” Hybrid mattress.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Everly Quinn Binghamton Upholstered Armchair Sale : $430.49 • 65% Savings Wayfair Original: $1240 Shop Now Pulling together an insta-worthy living room? Don't forget to grab accent chairs like this one that gives it well, a stylish accent.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Mercury Row Raley Upholstered Chaise Lounge Sale : $266.99 • 46% Savings Wayfair Original: $499.99 Shop Now This armless chaise lounge features a plush design that takes movie night and afternoon naps to the next level.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Mistana Teen Lilly Upholstered Side Chair Sale : $195.99 • 51% Savings Wayfair Original: $399.99 Shop Now Infuse your home with a most luxurious accent with this flower shape accent chair.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Kelly Clarkson Home Barksdale Brown Indoor/Outdoor Rug Sale : $27.99 to $249.99 • 52% to 72% Savings Wayfair Original: $59 to $919 Shop Now Brimming with versatile appeal, this woven rug blends a warm light brown hue with an understated design for a textured look that blends effortlessly into any aesthetic.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Ebern Designs Quakertown 21.3'' Wide Jewelry Armoire with Mirror Sale : $189.99 • 28% Savings Wayfair Original: $263.88 Shop Now The jewelry storage series offers you a variety of chic, classic jewelry organizers to keep all your jewelry well-protected and cared for your eyes which will light up each time you open the jewelry organizer as if you’re opening up a treasure chest.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

17 Stories Kazuhiko Metal Desk Lamp Sale : $25.99 • 48% Savings Wayfair Original: $49.99 Shop Now A sophisticated take on an industrial design, this table lamp lends a touch of buttoned-up appeal to your room's aesthetic.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Wayfair Hillsby Power Loom Performance Blue/Orange Rug Price : $70.99 • 66% Savings Wayfair Original: $215 Shop Now This area rug brings a refreshing boost of color to your home. It features a cream, orange, and blue design that is inspired by iconic Turkish patterns with purposeful distressing to add vintage appeal to your space.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Wayfair Nia Side Chair Price : $240 • 27% Savings Wayfair Original: $330 Shop Now Whether useful during a family feast or when you’re short a seat playing a hand of cards, extra chairs are always a good thing to have around the house.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Wayfair Josiah 60'' Wide Mango Solid Wood Sideboard Price : $999.99 • 27% Savings Wayfair Original: $1369.99 Shop Now This solid wood sideboard makes a statement in your dining room or living room. It features two swing-out doors on the front with carved mandala designs that fit in with all styles of decor from bohemian to French country.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Wayfair Oakfield Bar Cart Price : $329.99 • 7% Savings Wayfair Original: $356.99 Shop Now An even mix of function and factory flair, this bar cart features a convenient stemware rack and three levels of storage so you can stash your entertainment essentials in style.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Wayfair Faux Leather Power Lift Recliner Chair with Massage and Heating Functions Price : $366.23 • 27% Savings Wayfair Original: $505.45 Shop Now Upgrade your living room experience with this power reclining full-body massage chair. It's built on a solid wood and metal frame and is wrapped in faux leather upholstery with a foam filling for just the right amount of support.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Wayfair Kuhnhenn 53.5'' Wide Rolling Kitchen Cart with Solid Wood Top Price : $276.99 • 32% Savings Original: $409.99 Shop Now Bring both function and style to your kitchen with this understated island, the perfect anchor for your arrangement.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Wayfair Milton 76'' Sofa Price : $299.99 • 37% Savings Wayfair Original: $479.99 Shop Now Blend contemporary style with timeless details and you’ll get the Square Arm Upholstered Sofa, featuring elegant buttonless tufting.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Wayfair Pitts Upholstered Armchair Price : $309.99 • 6% Savings Wayfair Original: $329.99 Shop Now This classic armchair delivers traditional style to your living room or bedroom. Its frame is made from a blend of solid pine and engineered wood, and it's built on top of four tapered legs in a dark espresso finish that adds a traditional look to your space.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK