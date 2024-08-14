By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
We appreciate a multi-functional gym bag, and CALPAK's latest release is just that.
The Fit Gym Bag, part of CALPAK's just-launched Fit Collection, is a stylish and practical option for gym-goers. It features adjustable yoga mat straps, an interior strap for a large water bottle, an interior key clip and an "anti-microbial lining."
Even better: The bag has a luggage trolley sleeve to take it beyond the gym.
"...It’s designed to keep up with your everyday active lifestyle," CALPAK's website says.
The bag comes in four colors: black, Tea Rose, sage and Greige.
The Fit Collection also includes the complementary Fit Hanging Dopp Kit, available in the same four colors as the Fit Gym Bag. Fill it with toiletries and post-gym essentials, like a hairbrush, hydrating face spray or shampoo. It features multiple interior mesh pockets, elastic loops and a buckle front closure. Pack it into your gym bag and then hang it using the collapsible hanging hook.
While you're shopping, don't miss other CALPAK finds, like the Luka Duffel, the Insulated Lunch Bag, the Compakt Shoe Bag and packing organizers.
