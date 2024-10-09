To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we're showcasing some of our favorite Latino-owned businesses.
We spoke to some of the founders about their stories and success in the commerce industry and what it has meant for them and their families.
Scroll down to check them out and check out their products.
Millennial Loteria
Mike Alfaro, from Guatemala, is the creator of Millennial Loteria, which takes a modern approach to the beloved original game of Loteria. Alfaro's description of the game is that it's ‘basically the Mexican version of bingo but with a little more personality." Loteria is a staple of Latino families, especially on holidays and birthdays or, really, any gathering with family.
"Finding success as a Latino entrepreneur has been amazing for me because my business is all about representation, it’s about representing Latinos in a modern way … in a way that feels authentic to us," Alfaro said.
"When I came to the United States, I am an immigrant as well, I felt very alone. I felt like there wasn’t a community for me here, because I didn't know anybody. But building this brand, I realize there are a lot of people who felt like me."
"There are so many stereotypes and stigmas about immigrants and Latinos right now in the world and I feel like my business is doing its part to shine the light on all the great things about being a young Latino living in the United States. Doing it in a fun way where people can play with their families."
Chuza
Many Mexican American can relate to growing up eating candies covered in spices and flavors. Chuza translates to "hitting a strike," but also means to achieve something great. The CEO and founder, Daniel Schwarz, was born in Monterey, Mexico, and moved to the U.S. missing the snacks of his hometown.
He decided to create Chuza "to share Mexico's flavor, culture and flair with the world."
Chuza has an array of dried fruit covered in spicy chilly for that sweet and spicy taste.
"I am very proud of what we're building here at Chuza, and sharing our Latino culture and flavors with everyone. With the love of spicy [food] that [is] going on right now, we feel honored that people are eating our spicy snacks with authentic Mexican flavors."
Nopalera
Sandra Velasquez is the founder of the beauty line, Nopalera. She is extremely passionate about her products, building a successful brand with loyal fans of her beauty products.
"The passion I have for my Mexican heritage extends far beyond the walls of beauty," Velasquez said.
"My pride is loud, colorful and omnipresent in everything."
Velasquez says she "hold dear the values of resourcefulness that continue to inspire our ingredient formulation, just as firmly as I carry the values of resilience that my Mexican immigrant parents embodied."
"The courage to explore an unknown land and ultimately carve their own path is what inspired the vision behind Nopalera," Velasquez added.
"Today, my ambition is to activate a new generation to explore beauty through a different lens," Velasquez said. "One that embodies boldness, scent transportation and fresh takes on common beauty rituals."