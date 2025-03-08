What better way to celebrate International Women's Day than by shining a light on the trailblazing entrepreneurs redefining beauty, fashion, children's products and beyond?
These visionary female founders are not only transforming their industries with innovation and purpose but also paving the way for future generations of women in business.
Style expert Brittney Levine joined "Good Morning America" to showcase a curated selection of standout female-founded brands that are making waves and that you'll want to keep on your radar.
Whether you're looking to support women-owned businesses or discover your next favorite brand, these founders and their inspiring stories are worth celebrating today and every day.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
The Elephant Project
After traveling through Thailand and witnessing the mistreatment of elephants, Kristina McKean started The Elephant Project, which significantly contributes to saving them. When you purchase a plushie, 100% of the net proceeds from sales go to organizations that help fight the poaching crisis and provide care to injured, abandoned, orphaned and abused elephants.
Vera Bradley
Since its launch in 1982, the bag line has expanded to include multiple collections and signature patterns. Vera Bradley continues to give back to its foundation, the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer, which has raised over $40 million to fund lifesaving research.
Indie Lee
Indie Lee founded her eponymous clean skin care line in 2010. She is a two-time brain tumor survivor and passionate advocate for health-conscious living.
Make it Cute Playhouses
Driven by its passion for responsible materials and philanthropy, Make It Cute set out to reinvent a timeless classic -- the children's playhouse.
Gooseberry Designs
Gooseberry Designs is a woman-owned and family-operated studio that creates hand-drawn, stylish, fun illustrated designs of state maps and locations.