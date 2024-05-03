Chase for Business is a sponsor of "Good Morning America."
Small business owners often face many barriers when it comes not only growing, but also managing their companies.
That's a huge part of the reason Chase for Business has created opportunities to support and uplift them — including efforts made through its Chase for Business Coaching for Impact program.
This platform is designed to help accelerate business growth for entrepreneurs by matching them with a senior business consultant who provides business owners with advisory services, technical assistance and access to capital to help them grow their businesses.
"Chase for Business Coaching for Impact is a complimentary program where we actually have the opportunity to coach businesses one on one," Joy Butts, vice president and sr. business consultant for Coaching for Impact, told "Good Morning America."
She continued, "It's nationwide. So it's available in many, many different cities. We'll curate a curriculum specific to where that business is and where it is that they're looking to go. And we touch on a lot of different topics, whether it's access to capital, cash flow management, business development."
The company's senior business consultants, who are financial services industry veterans with relevant experience and local market insight, also work to provide one-on-one consulting and tailored business guidance on lending options that address the needs of businesses at every stage.
Co-founders of luxury eyewear company Vontélle, Tracy Vontélle Green and Nancey Harris, found great success in Chase for Business' Coaching for Impact program.
While Green and Harris had previous experience working in finance and sales, navigating an uncharted industry proved to be difficult.
"Even though we were still about a year or two young, we knew that we wanted to grow," Harris told "GMA." "And it was, it was really important that we received this type of coaching and guidance."
She continued, "Chase put us in circles that could really help us expand our overall network."
Since launching in 2019, Vontélle has gained partnerships with local brands such as The Harlem Haberdashery as well as distribution with a nationwide eyewear retailer.
In addition to Vontélle, Chase for Business' Coaching for Impact program has helped about 5,000 other small business owners achieve their greatest aspirations.
"We're able to come alongside and provide subject matter expert expertise, then that business has a higher opportunity of succeeding, which means that the community will also have a higher opportunity of succeeding," said Butts.
"You're not in it alone, right?", she added. "So you're going to want to find a group, a team, people that can come alongside you to support you on this entrepreneurial journey."