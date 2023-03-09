Ever wish you could bring some of the standout styles from your favorite cinema straight to your closet?

Well, where there is a will, there is a way, and just in time for the 2023 Oscars on Sunday, "GMA" is breaking down how to get standout looks from some of this year's nominated films.

"Good Morning America" has tapped Bustle Digital Group's senior vice president of fashion Tiffany Reid to curate a list of best buys to help you achieve looks from movies such as "Top Gun: Maverick," "Tár," "Elvis" and "Avatar: The Way of Water."

Scroll below to see and shop how to put it all together!

"Top Gun: Maverick"

H&M Braided Waist Belt Price : $10.99 • 45% Savings H&M Original: $19.99 Shop Now

Aerosoles Women's Tall Boot In Green Price : $89.99 • 47% Savings Aerosoles Original: $170 Shop Now

Anthropologie Set of Three Chunky Huggie Earrings Price: $54 • From: Anthropologie Shop Now

Anthropologie Wave-Link Chain Necklace Price : $34.95 • 27% Savings Anthropologie Original: $48 Shop Now

"Tár"

"Elvis"

ASOS In The Style exclusive sequin plunge front wide leg jumpsuit in champagne Price : $78 • 25% Savings ASOS Original: $104 Shop Now

Anthropologie Anthropologie Chain Loop Belt Price : $59.95 • 25% Savings Anthropologie Original: $80 Shop Now

Zappos Aldo Zoi Bag Price : $46.87 • 33% Savings Zappos Original: $70 Shop Now

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

ASOS AFRM Mesh Detail Midi Dress in Blue Price: $78 • From: ASOS Shop Now

