Ever wish you could bring some of the standout styles from your favorite cinema straight to your closet?
Well, where there is a will, there is a way, and just in time for the 2023 Oscars on Sunday, "GMA" is breaking down how to get standout looks from some of this year's nominated films.
"Good Morning America" has tapped Bustle Digital Group's senior vice president of fashion Tiffany Reid to curate a list of best buys to help you achieve looks from movies such as "Top Gun: Maverick," "Tár," "Elvis" and "Avatar: The Way of Water."
Scroll below to see and shop how to put it all together!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
"Top Gun: Maverick"
FLIGHT SUITOriginal: $160
Braided Waist Belt
Price: $10.99 • 45% SavingsH&MOriginal: $19.99
Women's Tall Boot In Green
Price: $89.99 • 47% SavingsAerosolesOriginal: $170
Large Rimless Aviator Sunglasses
Set of Three Chunky Huggie Earrings
Wave-Link Chain Necklace
Price: $34.95 • 27% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $48
"Tár"
Topshop Single Breasted Blazer
Topshop Tailored Cigarette Trousers
Banana Republic Harper Ruffle Shirt
Aerosoles Women's Lace-Up Oxford in Black
H&M 6 Pairs Hoop Earrings
"Elvis"
In The Style exclusive sequin plunge front wide leg jumpsuit in champagne
Price: $78 • 25% SavingsASOSOriginal: $104
Anthropologie Chain Loop Belt
Price: $59.95 • 25% SavingsAnthropologieOriginal: $80
Women's Forcee Strappy Architectural Dress Sandals
Matisse Terry Platform Sandals
Aldo Zoi Bag
Price: $46.87 • 33% SavingsZapposOriginal: $70
"Avatar: The Way of Water"
AFRM Mesh Detail Midi Dress in Blue
Anthropologie Beaded Chicklet Bracelet
NINA Women's Ruched Handle Soft Pouch