Ever wish you could bring some of the standout styles from your favorite cinema straight to your closet?

Well, where there is a will, there is a way, and just in time for the 2023 Oscars on Sunday, "GMA" is breaking down how to get standout looks from some of this year's nominated films.

"Good Morning America" has tapped Bustle Digital Group's senior vice president of fashion Tiffany Reid to curate a list of best buys to help you achieve looks from movies such as "Top Gun: Maverick," "Tár," "Elvis" and "Avatar: The Way of Water."

Scroll below to see and shop how to put it all together!

"Top Gun: Maverick"

FLIGHT SUIT
Good American

FLIGHT SUIT

Price: $80 50% SavingsGood American

Original: $160
Modern Tank Top
GAP

Modern Tank Top

Price: $19.95   From: GAP

Braided Waist Belt
H&M

Braided Waist Belt

Price: $10.99 45% SavingsH&M

Original: $19.99
Neck-strap Bag
H&M

Neck-strap Bag

Price: $14.99   From: H&M

Women&#39;s Tall Boot In Green
Aerosoles

Women's Tall Boot In Green

Price: $89.99 47% SavingsAerosoles

Original: $170
Large Rimless Aviator Sunglasses
Aeropostale

Large Rimless Aviator Sunglasses

Price: $8   From: Aeropostle

Set of Three Chunky Huggie Earrings
Anthropologie

Set of Three Chunky Huggie Earrings

Price: $54   From: Anthropologie

Wave-Link Chain Necklace
Anthropologie

Wave-Link Chain Necklace

Price: $34.95 27% SavingsAnthropologie

Original: $48
"Tár"

Topshop Single Breasted Blazer
Nordstrom

Topshop Single Breasted Blazer

Price: $74   From: Nordstrom

Topshop Tailored Cigarette Trousers
Nordstrom

Topshop Tailored Cigarette Trousers

Price: $37   From: Nordstrom

Banana Republic Harper Ruffle Shirt
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Harper Ruffle Shirt

Price: $100   From: Banana Republic

Aerosoles Women&#39;s Lace-Up Oxford in Black
Aerosoles

Aerosoles Women's Lace-Up Oxford in Black

Price: $125   From: Aerosoles

Aldo Stria Bag
Zappos

Aldo Stria Bag

Price: $64.95   From: Zappos

H&M 6 Pairs Hoop Earrings
H&M

H&M 6 Pairs Hoop Earrings

Price: $9.99   From: H&M

"Elvis"

In The Style exclusive sequin plunge front wide leg jumpsuit in champagne
ASOS

In The Style exclusive sequin plunge front wide leg jumpsuit in champagne

Price: $78 25% SavingsASOS

Original: $104
Anthropologie Chain Loop Belt
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Chain Loop Belt

Price: $59.95 25% SavingsAnthropologie

Original: $80
Women's Forcee Strappy Architectural Dress Sandals
Steve Madden

Women's Forcee Strappy Architectural Dress Sandals

Price: $109   From: Steve Madden

Matisse Terry Platform Sandals
Anthropologie

Matisse Terry Platform Sandals

Price: $55   From: Anthropologie

H&M 8-pack Rings
H&M

H&M 8-pack Rings

Price: $8.99   From: H&M

Aldo Zoi Bag
Zappos

Aldo Zoi Bag

Price: $46.87 33% SavingsZappos

Original: $70
"Avatar: The Way of Water"

AFRM Mesh Detail Midi Dress in Blue
ASOS

AFRM Mesh Detail Midi Dress in Blue

Price: $78   From: ASOS

H&M Platform Sandals
H&M

H&M Platform Sandals

Price: $49.99   From: H&M

Anthropologie Beaded Chicklet Bracelet
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Beaded Chicklet Bracelet

Price: $20   From: Anthropologie

H&M 5-pack Rings
H&M

H&M 5-pack Rings

Price: $12.99   From: H&M

NINA Women's Ruched Handle Soft Pouch
Macy's

NINA Women's Ruched Handle Soft Pouch

Price: $34   From: Macy's

