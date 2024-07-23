What's new at Crate & Barrel?
Crate & Barrel, with everything from furniture to kitchen essentials, lighting, bedding, bath products and much more, is now offering up to 60% off summer clearance items. Plus, it has up to 40% off brands like Breville, Le Creuset and more.
To help you navigate the sale, we're rounding up our picks including a set of three Staub bakers for 41% off and a floral area rug that's 60% off. There's also a 4.8-star Zwilling Enfinigy Silver Personal Blender now under $100.
Check it all out below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here. Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
Kitchen sale
Ninja Foodi 2-Basket 8-Qt. Air Fryer with DualZone™ Technology
- $159.95
- $199.95
- Crate & Barrel
Le Creuset Signature 3.5-Qt. Thyme Sauteuse Oven
- $199.95
- $349.95
- Crate & Barrel
Bedroom sale
New Natural Hemp Merrow Stitch Garden Green Full/Queen Duvet Cover
- $139.99
- $279.95
- Crate & Barrel
Aire Organic Cotton White Duvet Cover
- $119.99 - $149.99
- $169.95 - $199.95
- Crate & Barrel
New Natural EUROPEAN FLAX-certified Linen Petite Stripe Arcadia Tan/Burnt Green Full Bed Sheet Set
- $179.99 - $229.99
- $269.95 - $319.50
- Crate & Barrel
Furniture sale
Dahlia Hand-Forged Steel Framed Upholstered Canopy Queen Bed
- $1199
- $1999
- Crate & Barrel
Aya 94" Natural Wood Dining Table by Leanne Ford
- $1259
- $1799
- Crate & Barrel
Outdoor sale
Batten 86"-110" Extendable Teak Outdoor Dining Table
- $1349.97
- $2799
- Crate & Barrel
10' Tan and Ivory Squiggle Rectangular Outdoor Patio Umbrella Canopy
- $99.97
- $359
- Crate & Barrel
Loggia Tan 20"x20" Plaid Outdoor Throw Pillow
- $44.99
- $59.95
- Crate & Barrel
More Crate & Barrel sale picks
Levon Natural Carved Wood Wall Mirror by Leanne Ford
- $349.99
- $499
- Crate & Barrel
Rochelle Traditional Floral Sand Beige Area Rug
- $759.60 - $1959.60
- $1899 - $4899
- Crate & Barrel
EUROPEAN FLAX-Certified Linen Arctic Ivory Shower Curtain
- $44.97
- $119.95
- Crate & Barrel