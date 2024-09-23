Fall sales are in full swing, and Credo Beauty is in on the fun with their up-to-50% off event on luxury markdowns from beloved brands like Herbivore Botanicals, GOOP, OSEA and more.
Some favorites include the GOOPGLOW Restore + Shine Hair Serum, a top-rated pre-wash serum that is formulated for all hair types to seal and smooth the cuticle, and Herbivore Botanitcals Milky Way serum that offers a tingly, topical exfoliating experience for fresher skin.
Popular skincare brand Bloomeffects that uses Dutch tulips in their formulations has multiple high-end products on sale, including an overnight retinoid serum that encourages cellular turnover as you sleep.
All products sold through Credo -- these sale items included -- meet the Credo Clean Standard and are cruelty-free.
Keep reading to shop 14 of the best products on sale at Credo Beauty now.
Herbivore Botanicals Cloud Jelly Pink Plumping Hydration Serum
- $40
- $50
- Credo Beauty
Herbivore Botanitcals Milky Way 10% AHA + Oat Soothing Exfoliating Serum
- $29
- $58
- Credo Beauty