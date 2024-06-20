It's part two of Tory Johnson's exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals beauty bonanza!
Benefit Cosmetics: Brows & Cosmetics
Magically transform brows with easy-to use, instant, fast-filling and shaping brow products from world-famous Benefit Cosmetics. Gimme Brow+ tinted eyebrow gel contains tiny microfibers that adhere to skin & hairs, creating natural-looking fullness and definition. Goof Proof eyebrow pencil features a custom, non-sharpen "goof-proof" tip, soft color and a glide-on formula for easy and fast brow filling. Precisely, My Brow is an ultra-fine eyebrow pencil that draws incredibly natural looking hair-like strokes that last 12 budge-proof hours. This assortment also includes Benefit's award-winning, iconic bronzer, Hoola. This silky-soft powder bronzer instantly warms up your complexion and gives a classic matte finish. Other options include mascara and eyeliners, primer, and a collection of PORE-focused skincare including cleansers, face masks, moisturizer, an exfoliator and more. Limit three per product. Shipping is $5 or free with two.
- $13 - $22
- $26 - $44
- Valid: 06/20/2024 to 06/20/2024
- Benefit Cosmetics
SolaWave: Skincare Devices
The SolaWave Wand is an advanced skin-care tool that combines four powerful dermatology functions designed to improve the appearance of skin, including microcurrents, red light therapy, warming and vibration. This wand is designed to rejuvenate skin, increase resilience, reduce the appearance of puffiness and amplify serums and moisturizers. SolaWave recommends using it for five to 10 minutes per day and three to five times per week. Choose from the skincare wand & glowing starter set, which includes Cleanser, Mist, Serum, and Moisturizer, or the skincare wand with activating serum. Also included in this assortment is the Bye Acne 3-Minutes Spot Treatment, which uses red and blue light therapy to tackle pesky pimples, and the neck and chest rejuvenating mask which combines powerful red and near-infrared light therapies to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and creases. Limit five per order. Free shipping!
- $35 to $149 + Free Shipping
- $99 - $299
- Valid: 06/20/2024 to 06/20/2024
- SolaWave
Philip B: Haircare & Body Products
Developed by one of Hollywood's leading hair and scalp treatment experts, Philip B.’s line of hair, scalp and body products offers simple, yet effective solutions for every hair type, color and concern. Each Philip B product contains a precise blend of botanicals, gentle cleansers and time-released moisturizers to help you achieve the hair of your dreams. Choose from popular items like the Peppermint Avocado Shampoo or the Forever Shine shampoo and conditioner. This large assortment contains shampoos, conditioners, masks, oils, mousse, and body washes. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50, except Hawaii and Alaska where shipping is $14.99.
- $19 - $85
- $38 - $170
- Valid: 06/20/2024 to 06/20/2024
- Philip B
Kora Organics: Skincare
Made in America and founded by model Miranda Kerr, KORA Organics believes in effective skincare without compromise. The company blends certified organic ingredients you can feel good about with lasting results you can see and puts nature to work nourishing, replenishing and detoxifying your skin for a healthier, natural glow. Using certified organic ingredients, KORA Organics supports sustainable harvesting practices that result in less waste for our planet, without toxins on your skin, and up to 60% more antioxidants for even better results. Choose from a variety of body care, masks, treatments and moisturizers, including the Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask, which mimics a deep clean facial and can be used as a scrub or detoxifying mask, and the Noni Glow Face Oil, which nourishes, brightens and smooths dry or dull skin. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75.
- $10 - $38.50
- $20 - $77
- Valid: 06/20/2024 to 06/20/2024
- Kora Organics
Oclean: Electric Toothbrushes & Water Flossers
Upgrade your oral care routine with Oclean, which knows that good oral care is an essential part of overall well-being. Oclean’s line of electric toothbrushes deliver strong cleanliness with up to 84,000 movements per minute. Choose from the flow, which offers five brushing modes, or the endurance with two brushing modes. Each has built in timers for two minutes and four minutes to ensure dentist-recommended brushing time. The Oclean X Pro offers a smart touch screen and three brushing modes with multiple intensities. The water flossers have five distinctive flossing modes and up to 1400 pulses per minute for a cleaner smile. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $35.
- $14 - $65
- $30 - $130
- Valid: 06/20/2024 to 06/20/2024
- Oclean
Cleanlogic: Buffers & Exfoliators
Cleanlogic offers exfoliation solutions for everyone! Cleanse and smooth your body for an ultra-fresh feeling with the dual-texture exfoliators. Scrub away dirt, oils and dead skin with the textured side and use the soft terry side to clean sensitive areas. Refresh every inch of your body with their charcoal infused cloth that stretches up to 3x the size of regular washcloths, making it easy to remove dry skin from hard-to-reach areas. Regularly exfoliating can help increase circulation, assist with lymphatic drainage, and promote smoother and more radiant skin. Choose from sets for face, body, and sensitive skin! Shipping is $4.99.
- $11 - $11
- $23 - $31
- Valid: 06/20/2024 to 06/20/2024
- Cleanlogic
butter LONDON: Nail & Body Care
Not all ingredients are created equal. butter LONDON creates good-for-you products formulated with safe skin-pampering ingredients, with 10-free nail lacquers and treatments to take your nail care to the next level. The patent shine 10x nail polishes are packed with ingredients proven to promote brighter, stronger, healthier nails. They apply the same "clean and luxurious" formulation philosophy used in their nail care to their high-performance makeup collection for the face and lip. This assortment also includes body care like their glycolic acid body scrub, whipped body butter, and probiotic body balm. Limit 10 per product. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $29.99.
- $5 - $48
- $12 - $120
- Valid: 06/20/2024 to 06/20/2024
- butter LONDON
BondiBoost: Haircare
Born on Bondi Beach in Australia, BondiBoost hair care made its way across the ocean to transform your scalp and hair. Their clean, salon-performance formulas help you achieve healthier-looking hair using aloe and locally sourced natural and organic ingredients. Aloe is at the heart of these formulas. Its nourishing, anti-aging and pH-balancing properties make this ingredient the perfect scalp-loving base for all our formulas. Known as "the plant of immortality," Aloe contains proteolytic enzymes that break down dead skin cells on the scalp that clog the hair follicle, clearing the way for new hair to flourish. Options include shampoo, conditioner, hair mask, hair oils, scalp scrubs, and more. Limit three per product. Shipping is $7.99 or free over $24.
- $10 - $16.50
- $20 - $33
- Valid: 06/20/2024 to 06/20/2024
- BondiBoost
Voloom: Hair Volumizing Iron
The VOLOOM Hair Volumizing Iron is the styling tool that delivers lush healthy volume in minutes and lasts for days. This new kind of hair tool is designed specifically to create lush, lasting, healthy volume in any hair style – from pin straight to curls and waves. Get any amount of volume you want: just a little boost for every day, or movie star glam for night. The irons come in three sizes for various lengths and types of hair: Rootie for shorter, finer hair; Petite for medium long, medium thick hair; and Classic for longer, thicker hair. Shipping is $4.99.
- $69
- $140
- Valid: 06/20/2024 to 06/20/2024
- Voloom
Style Edit: Root Cover Up
Style Edit was founded with the belief that gorgeous, healthy hair is a universal goal. They created a line of salon quality at-home hair products for everyday use. This semi-permanent premium root touch up will leave you gray-free, long after it’s time to return to the salon. This superior quality root touch up powder is ideal for men and women of all hair types. The non-permanent hair color can last for days and can easily be washed out with shampoo and ensures even coverage over the appropriate area. The root touch up adapts to match your shade for a flawless glossy finish. It will leave your beautiful hair looking brand new, and won’t leave it waxy or greasy. Choose from sprays, powders, and cover-up sticks in colors ranging from light blonde to dark brown depending on the product. Also included in the assortment is the travel size root spray which is your secret weapon to take on the go. Limit 12 per product. Free shipping!
- $4.50 to $18 + Free Shipping
- $15 - $36
- Valid: 06/20/2024 to 06/20/2024
- Style Edit
VOLO Beauty: Hair Towels & Robes
VOLO is the simple solution to save your time and save your hair. Introducing the softest towel your hair has ever met: VOLO Hero’s Nanoweave material that is extremely gentle and absorbent. The Hero decreases dry time by up to 50%, and the snug strap ensures your towel stays tucked into place. It’s as easy as wrap, twist, and tuck. The robe, wrap, and headbands are also included in the assortment. Free shipping!
- $14 to $69 + Free Shipping
- $28 - $138
- Valid: 06/20/2024 to 06/20/2024
- VOLO Beauty
Discover Night: Silk Pillowcases & Sheets
Discover the overnight beauty solution across a range of silk essentials. Discover Night’s products work to support clear skin and promote healthy hair, while providing you with a comfortable, sweat-free sleep. The TriSilk Luxe Pillowcases are made with an innovative blend of natural silk and spandex which ensures durability, an ideal fit, and easy washability which are the three most common complaints of silk. Thanks to the natural thermoregulation properties of the fibers the Cooling Silk pillowcases are 42% cooler to the touch than cotton & stay cooler 20% longer than other pillowcases. The Clean Pillowcases minimize sleep lines, promote moisture, and cut out hair friction to reduce breakage. This assortment also includes the silk fitted sheets with options in Standard/Queen and King. Free shipping!
- $35 to $130 + Free Shipping
- $70 - $325
- Valid: 06/20/2024 to 06/20/2024
- Discover Night
Dew of the Gods: Vegan Skin Care
Add clean products to your daily and nightly skin routine. Dew of the Gods formulates simple-to-use products to elevate and inspire wellness and self-care. The Amalfi Gold Hair Serum uses a highly technical lightweight oil base to help restore damaged bonds, soften, and smooth. The Theory Retinol Crème is formulated with 1% Retinol to help improve the look of wrinkles, Hyaluronic Acid for deep moisture, and Oat Milk for anti-redness. Cleansers, scrubs, serums, masks, toner and more are also available.
- $10 - $25.50
- $16 - $42
- Valid: 06/19/2024 to 06/30/2024
PÜR Beauty: Cosmetics
Accentuate natural-born beauty. PÜR's philosophy is PÜR and simple, and this assortment of products is backed by clinically proven technology to leave skin looking and feeling it be, long after the makeup comes off. Choose from makeup and skin care solutions for nourished, healthy skin all day.
- $4 - $51
- $8 - $92
- Valid: 06/19/2024 to 06/30/2024
BREED: Grooming Kits
Maintain a well-groomed appearance with ease. BREED grooming kits offer stainless steel tools packaged in a genuine leather travel case. From nail clippers and mini scissors to tweezers and a dead skin remover, this assortment offers three kits so you can take what you need on the go.
- $16 - $26
- $50 - $90
- Valid: 06/19/2024 to 06/23/2024
Bucky: Ultralight Sleep Mask
Enjoy a more restful sleep while traveling or at home. The molded foam eye mask is contoured, allowing you to blink freely as you fall asleep and wake in the morning. The Ultralight Sleep Mask is Uniquely designed to block light from all sides, providing complete blackout. One size fits most with adjustable straps, allowing you to find a comfortable position. Choose from sweet designs.
- $7.50
- $13
- Valid: 06/19/2024 to 06/23/2024