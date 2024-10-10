Tory Johnson has an exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for the home.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Sunday Citizen, Broombi, Happy Wax and more. The deals start at just $4 and are up to 58% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Discover the Deal Box: Beauty and Skin Edition
We love trying new stuff and we know you do, too. Enjoy a whopping 20 full-size products (no samples!) in this new fall beauty box. Every box features 20 carefully curated products from terrific brands, including several high-end luxury lines. SKIN CARE: EVE LOM, Dr. Brandt Skincare, Serious Skincare, No7 Beauty , France Luxe, Oars + Alps, MALIN+GOETZ, Nano Towels, VOESH New York; FASHION: Sterling Forever, Daniela Swaebe Jewelry; HAIR: CONSULT BEAUTE, Style Edit; BEAUTY: BK Beauty, Supersmile, Henné Organics, Beautyblender, butter LONDON, Catrice Cosmetics; TREATS: Mixy. The retail value of the 20 products included in every box is $575. Just two products -- EVE LOM Original Cleansing Balm and Dr. Brandt Skincare ID Stress Face Moisturizer -- have a retail value greater than the deal price of the whole box. Limit three per order. FREE SHIPPING!
- $98
- Valid: 10/10/2024 to 10/10/2024
- Discover the Deal Box
Sunday Citizen: Bedding
Sunday Citizen is all about coziness and creating the softest products. The Cooling Snug Comforter features their signature, cloud-like Snug fabric blend on top and silky-smooth, naturally cooling viscose from bamboo underneath. It is also sensitive skin-friendly. This replaces your duvet, duvet cover, and top sheet in a convenient one-and-done piece. Complete the look with Snug Bamboo Sham Sets. Sheet Sets are also available, which are made from viscose from bamboo fabric and have a silky smooth feel. Free shipping!
- $65 to $190 + Free Shipping
- $130 - $380
- Valid: 10/10/2024 to 10/10/2024
- Sunday Citizen
Broombi: Broombi
Broombi's silicone edge has revolutionized cleaning by effectively capturing wet and dry messes, including broken glass, liquids, pet hairs and more. The secret is the static electricity that Broombi generates that effectively removes hidden hazards like glass shards or eggshells that a regular bristle broom simply leaves behind. It also features an adjustable telescopic handle that extends from 36 to 55 inches for added convenience. Shipping is $5.99.
- $17.50
- $35
- Valid: 10/10/2024 to 10/10/2024
- Broombi
Happy Wax: Warmers & Melts
Happy Wax provides a flame-free alternative for adding fragrance to your home. Happy Wax melts are made with soy wax, infused with essential oils, and free of phthalates, paraffin and parabens. The beautiful wax melt warmers include a "no scrape" silicone dish to make changing scents quick and easy. Wax warmers include Mod, Outlet Plug-In and Mini-Mod. Wax Melt fragrances include Apple Harvest, Apple Jam Donut, Snickerdoodle, Peppermint bark and more. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $50.
- $9 - $22.50
- $18 - $45
- Valid: 10/10/2024 to 10/10/2024
- Happy Wax
Rapid Rope: Utility Rope
Rapid Rope's Utility Rope is compact and easy to use, with no knots or a tangled mess. Rapid Rope has a cut insert ready at all times. Pull the desired length of rope to tackle any job and just wrap the rope around the insert and pull, cutting the rope. Get over 1,000 pounds of breaking strength. Options are available in 70 feet and 120 feet. This is great for just about anything -- from camping and moving to landscaping and home organization. Shipping is $6.50 or free over $70.
- $10 - $12.50
- $20 - $25
- Valid: 10/10/2024 to 10/10/2024
- Rapid Rope
Smart Sheep Laundry Co.: Laundry Care
Smart Sheep's wool dryer balls are an all-natural, chemical-free fabric softener. Made with 100% New Zealand wool, these dryer balls also shorten drying time and last for thousands of loads. The Laundry Detergent Strips are good for 48 loads and provide a powerful detergent in a compact, eco-friendly strip. Essential Oil Anti-Static Spray lightly scents your laundry and reduces static -- simply spray each dryer ball before putting them in your laundry. Shipping is $3.95.
- $7.50 - $15
- $15 - $30
- Valid: 10/10/2024 to 10/10/2024
- Smart Sheep Laundry Co.
FluffCo: Pillows and Robes
FluffCo brings the high-end hotel experience to your home. Available in Standard and King, choose from FluffCo's Down Feather or Down Alternative pillow in soft or firm. Recommended for stomach and back sleepers, the soft pillows have a little less fluff to give the pillows more "squish," but still enough material to ensure that the pillow feels appropriately supportive. Recommended for side sleepers and combination sleepers, firm pillows are filled with more Fluff to ensure a high loft and extra support. Lounge and waffle robes are also available. Shipping is $4.99.
- $14.50 - $59.50
- $29 - $119
- Valid: 10/10/2024 to 10/10/2024
- FluffCo
Laura Geller Beauty: Cosmetics
Go natural or glam with Laura Geller Beauty. This line of cosmetics features delicious colors, rich textures and fan-favorite formulas so women of all ages can get gorgeous without the guesswork. From eyes to lips, this assortment has you covered. This assortment includes The Best of the Best Tuscan Dreams Palette from Laura Geller's 2024 holiday collection. Inspired by a Tuscan getaway, it features versatile, highly pigmented shades to sculpt, define, and enhance for flawless, all-day wear. The Jelly Balm Nourishing Lip Serum offers a lightweight tint with a non-sticky sheer wash of color, all while delivering a refreshing dose of hydrating ingredients. Or, the hand-crafted Baked Collection features intense pigments whipped into a decadent cream, then baked on terracotta tiles into a powder to ripen color vibrancy. Limit five per product. Shipping is $2.99.
- $4 - $40
- $8 - $80
- Valid: 10/10/2024 to 10/10/2024
- Laura Geller Beauty
Maelove: Skin Care
Made in America, Maelove is best-known as a specialist in anti-aging skin care. The Glow Maker Vitamin C Serum is Maelove's award-winning serum for wrinkle prevention and skin brightening with over 750,000 bottles sold in the last five years. The Moonlight Retinal Super Serum is one of the strongest over-the-counter retinoid products for anti-aging and wrinkles. The Peptide Squad Collagen Renewal Cream is packed with all the popular wrinkle-fighting peptides, including copper peptides. Limit two per product. Shipping is $3.95 or free with three.
- $16.50 - $24
- $33 - $48
- Valid: 10/10/2024 to 10/10/2024
- Maelove
Tassi: Tassi Bands
Tassi makes it easy for you to keep your hair away from your face. The Tassi does not flatten or twist. This is a great way to preserve your hairstyle without breakage or leaving any lines. Made of soft, stretch terry cloth with special elastic for comfort, this is also machine washable. One size fits most, Tassi can stretch up to 30 inches. Choose two colors to complete your set. Limit three sets per order. Shipping is $4.99.
- $15
- $30
- Valid: 10/10/2024 to 10/10/2024
- Tassi
Gloves In A Bottle: Hand Shielding Lotion
No more dry, cracked hands. Made in America and boasting more than 10,000 positive reviews, Gloves in a Bottle's hand-saving shielding lotion helps protect and repair hands from irritation, dryness and severe cracking. This lightweight, non-greasy formula absorbs immediately to leave skin feeling relief instantly. This is great for dry, cracked skin, eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis, and bleeding and broken skin. Choose from singles or sets. Shipping is $4.95.
- $19 - $35
- $38 - $70
- Valid: 10/10/2024 to 10/10/2024
- Gloves In A Bottle
MALIBU SKYE: Mindy Crossbody
Discover the perfect fusion of style and practicality with the Mindy Crossbody Bag. Designed for the modern minimalist, this bag features a slim profile that effortlessly complements any look. This stylish bag has a streamlined profile with multiple compartments, ensuring that all your essentials are neatly sorted and easily accessible. This crossbody is also fully lined, accented with gold-toned hardware and has an adjustable and detachable strap. Choose from five colors. Free shipping!
- $20 + Free Shipping
- $48
- Valid: 10/10/2024 to 10/10/2024
- MALIBU SKYE
Pretzels.com: Gourmet Pretzels
These chef-crafted, seasoned pretzels are handmade in Pretzel Country, USA -- Pennsylvania. This is the easiest way for gourmet, seasoned pretzels to arrive to your doorstep. Pretzels.com curated some of its top-selling flavors for each unique palate -- Buffalo and Blue Cheese, Hickory BBQ, Tangy Mustard, Spicy Dill Pickle, Salt Meets Vinegar and more. Choose from singles and sets. Shipping is $4.99.
- $6 - $54
- $12 - $108
- Valid: 10/10/2024 to 10/10/2024
- Pretzels.com
FluffCo: Robes
Get a high-end hotel experience at home. FluffCo's Lounge bathrobe features a plush interior lining, microfiber exterior and two oversized front pockets for convenience. The elevated waffle style has modern, waffle-textured exterior and super soft interior lining. The best part is that these robes are machine washable for easy cleaning! Free shipping!
- $49.50 - $59.50
- $99 - $119
- Valid: 10/10/2024 to 10/20/2024
Floopi: Slippers
Slip on easy, cozy comfort. Floopi slippers are the first thing you want to put on in the morning and the last thing you want to take off at night. The super-soft cushioning cradles your feet in both styles. The Knit Scuff Slippers are lined in faux sherpa with a durable, anti-slip rubber sole. The Clog Slippers are an all-season slipper with a reliable indoor-outdoor sole accented silky faux fur and a shiny ruched knit upper.
- $17 - $17
- $34 - $36
- Valid: 10/10/2024 to 10/13/2024
- Floopi
rockflowerpaper: Tea Towel Sets
Get the most out of your kitchen accessories. rockflowerpaper tea towels are super absorbent, work hard, reduce waste and help replace paper towels. The textured waffle weave powers through messes and cleans efficiently. Choose from coordinating two or three tea towel sets.
- $19 - $28
- $36 - $54
- Valid: 10/10/2024 to 10/13/2024
Jory: Password Log Book & Desk Mats
Personalize your workstation and keep track of your login credentials. The Jory desk and workstation mat help keep your area clean, organized, and unique. The soft top provides a comfortable resting surface on harder desks and countertops, while the rubber base provides stability. Large enough for adequate room to work. The handy password logbook stores all of your information in one convenient location, and it's made to look like a regular notebook for safekeeping! Small enough to easily store in your laptop bag, briefcase and backpack, with 65 recycled paper pages and more than 250 spaces to write in various login details.
- $13 - $20
- $18 - $30
- Valid: 10/10/2024 to 10/13/2024
- Jory