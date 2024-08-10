Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on summer solutions.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Thompson Tee, MISSION and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 58% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Thompson Tee: Sweatproof Undershirts
As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank", Thompson Tee is an undershirt that blocks underarm sweat. The 95% premium rayon from bamboo and 5% spandex material provides a smooth, body-hugging fit. Other features include a tagless lay-flat collar and extra length added to the bottom to ensure it stays tucked in. V-Neck and Scoop Neck styles are available for men and women. Shipping is $0.99 or free with two.
- $16.50 - $19.50
- $33 - $39
- Valid: 08/10/2024 to 08/10/2024
- Thompson Tee
MISSION: Bucket Hats & Cooling Towels
MISSION's innovative cooling products are designed to cool up to 30 degrees below average body temperature within a minute. Just wet and wring: The cooling towels maintain their cooling effect for up to two hours and can be reactivated at any time. The Bucket Hats are engineered with UPF 50 fabric for sun protection and a stylish flip-up brim. Neck Gaiters are also available. Shipping is $4.99.
- $7.50 - $12.50
- $15 - $25
- Valid: 08/10/2024 to 08/10/2024
- MISSION
Vapur: Anti-Bottles
This isn't a water bottle -- it's an Anti-Bottle. Vapur features reusable, foldable, attachable, freezable convenience, all in one easy-to-grip, streamlined bottle. Made specifically with active lifestyles in mind, the Anti-Bottle defies all the laws of what a water bottle "should be." Unlike traditional rigid bottles, it stands when full and rolls, folds and flattens when empty to go virtually anywhere. They are also BPA-free and dishwasher safe. Choose from a variety of sizes, including options for wine, kids and pets. Shipping is $5.99.
- $5 - $26.50
- $10 - $53
- Valid: 08/10/2024 to 08/10/2024
- Vapur
Aerothotic: Sandals
Step out in style this summer with Aerothotic. Not only do these sandals look great, but they're also made with high-quality materials that are quick-drying and water-friendly, so you can wear them to the beach without worry. They also come equipped with arch support, cushioned toe posts and softly padded inner straps to ensure that your feet stay comfortable no matter where your summer adventures take you. Choose from thong sandals, toe ring sandals, cork sandals and slides. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $50.
- $20 - $25
- $40 - $50
- Valid: 08/10/2024 to 08/10/2024
- Aerothotic
AquaVault: ChargeCard
Stay powered up on-the-go. AquaVault's portable charger is small and ultra-thin, designed to fit in the credit card slot of your wallet. The ChargeCard has built-in charging cables for both iPhones and Androids. You can also charge portable speakers, headphones, tablets, and more. The four LED power lights display how much battery is remaining. Choose from three colors. Limit eight per order. Shipping is $4.95 or free with two.
- $29
- $70
- Valid: 08/10/2024 to 08/10/2024
- AquaVault
SnapPower: Cover Plates with Built-in LED Lights
Upgrade your outlets with light in seconds: no wires, no batteries, no fuss -- just stunning accent and pathway lighting throughout your home. The integrated LED light bars automatically turn on at dusk and off at dawn, giving you ideal visibility to navigate your home at night. Choose from six styles which include outlet cover plates and light switch cover plates (toggle or rocker). Motion-activated options are also available. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60.
- $23 - $24
- $46 - $48
- Valid: 08/10/2024 to 08/10/2024
- SnapPower
REATHLETE: Neckup Neck Stretcher
Experience a new level of neck relaxation with NECKUP, an innovative neck stretcher that elevates the traditional traction pillow concept. NECKUP offers cervical spine stretching and effective relief for minor neck pain and discomfort. The built-in air pump allows you to customize the height and extension, so the device can be tailored to your comfort.
- $40 + Free Shipping
- $80
- Valid: 08/10/2024 to 08/18/2024
- REATHLETE
VORTexX: Pickleball Set
Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, this pickleball set from VORTexX has what you need to impress on the court. Suitable for players of all ages and skill level, the eight-piece kit includes two composite fiberglass paddles, which is forgiving for a new player, two indoor balls, two outdoor balls, a ball bag and carry bag. Paddles are USPA-approved for Tournament Play. Free shipping!
- $40 + Free Shipping
- $99
- Valid: 08/10/2024 to 08/18/2024
- VORTexX
YEOUTH: Skin Care
Look better and retain that YEOUTHful glow -- that's the motto of YEOUTH skin care, which targets skin concerns with products formulated using medical-grade ingredients that are clinically tested for purity and efficacy. This assortment features products for different skin types and concerns, including the Hyaluronic Acid Plus Serum which is made with a blend of three key ingredients: hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and tripeptide-31, a trio of power ingredients that work collectively to deliver a more energized and vibrant complexion. The Self-Tanning Drops and Self-Tanning Lotion provide a natural, hydrated tan from head to toe!
- $14.50 to $20 + Free Shipping
- $24 - $43
- Valid: 08/10/2024 to 08/11/2024
- YEOUTH