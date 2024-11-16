Disney and lululemon recently launched a truly magical collaboration.
The 34-piece collection, launched Nov. 12, blends lululemon's famous performance styles with Disney's timeless charm. Featuring sleek designs with archival graphics of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, the collection is all about celebrating movement with a little extra magic.
From classic performance wear to casual wardrobe staples, the collection showcases archival imagery of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse alongside lululemon's classic workout and loungewear.
The lineup includes beloved lululemon essentials like leggings, tank tops, hoodies, and accessories like bags and headwear. Each piece incorporates Disney-inspired designs, with subtle yet iconic details that reflect the spirit of Mickey and Minnie. Perfect for fans looking to add a touch of magic to their activewear rotation.
Check it all out below!
Disney x lululemon apparel
Disney x lululemon accessories
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."