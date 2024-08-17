Dolly Parton has teamed up with Lodge, a legendary name in cast iron cookware, to release a brand new line of skillets that perfectly captures her enduring spirit.
The collaboration, which blends Southern charm with practical kitchen staples, combines Dolly's unmistakable style with high-quality cookware to create a collection that brings a little bit of Dolly flair into your everyday cooking.
The Dolly Parton Cast Iron Collection lineup includes six unique pieces. These include an 8-inch cast-iron skillet engraved with the playful phrase "Jolene, please don't take my pan," inspired by her iconic song, a butterfly guitar-shaped cast-iron trivet and a 9-inch cast-iron clock featuring the lyrics "Working 9 to 5," with its hands cleverly positioned at the 9 and 5.
Whether you're a die-hard Dolly fan or simply someone who appreciates well-made cookware with a personal touch, this collaboration is one you won't want to miss.
Check out the items in the collection below.
13.25 Inch Light of a Clear Blue Morning Dolly Parton Skillet
- $54.95
- Lodge Cast Iron
More Dolly Parton cooking essentials
Good Lookin' Cookin': A Year of Meals - A Lifetime of Family, Friends, and Food - Preorder
- $31.50
- $35
- Amazon
Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's Favorite Southern-Style Banana Flavored Cake Mix
- $8.99
- Amazon
Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's Favorite Chocolate Buttercream Flavored Cake Frosting
- $3.19
- Amazon