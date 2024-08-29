How efficient is your laundry routine?
We tapped Patric Richardson, host of "The Laundry Evangelist" on YouTube and the author of "Laundry Love," to talk us through the mistakes people make when doing their laundry. Richardson also shares his top tips and the products he relies on the most.
Common mistakes people make when doing their laundry
Richardson has two main tips that will ultimately save you money and energy:
"The most common mistake is too much!" Richardson told "Good Morning America" in an email. "Too much detergent, too long of a cycle, and washing too often."
Instead, use two tablespoons of detergent for a full load, Richardson says. Using less means you'll spend less money replenishing your supply.
Opt for an express cycle and wear your clothes more than once before washing them again, he adds.
"Our clothes will last so much longer if we shorten the cycle in the washer and hang dry. Abrasion is the enemy!" he said.
Products that are worth the investment
Richardson recommends a horsehair brush and a bar of laundry soap to tackle stains. Richardson also relies on oxygen bleach. "It is amazing for stain removal in all colors and [for] freshening whites."
Consider a steamer, too, to "refresh wrinkled garments without laundering them."
Laundry products to avoid
"I am not a fan of fabric softener and dryer sheets," Richardson said. "If you are not overusing detergent they are just not necessary. You only have stiff fabric from excess detergent in the wash."
Richardson's top tips
"Keep all of your supplies ready and together," Richardson said. "It maks it so much easier if you aren't hunting for your horsehair brush."
Richardson also recommends using vodka to remove odors. "Spray a mist of vodka on your shirt and the odor of last night's fajitas is only a memory."
Shop laundry products
Continue below for highly-rated products for a better laundry routine.
