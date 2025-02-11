Fabletics has just launched a year-round essentials line in collaboration with Latina icon, singer and actress Becky G.
According to the brand, the collection is "deeply rooted in the Southern California community that inspires authentic confidence."
Nodding to the energy and uniqueness of Los Angeles -- specifically the Hispanic community -- the line of athleisure essentials reflects Becky G's music, personality and style.
If you're looking to effortlessly transition from workouts to everyday style, standout pieces include the Heather Flex Kick Flare Jumpsuit paired with a sleek Iconic Bomber Jacket in classic black, or the seamless bra and bottom set in bold heated red, made with Fabletics' latest technology that reviewers say is the ultimate comfort.
With 20 versatile pieces, this collection is designed to elevate your athleisure wardrobe with not just style, but also confidence.
Scroll below to check it out now.
