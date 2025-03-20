Ever watched a show and thought, "I wish I could dress like that?" Well, now you can.
Lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto recently sat down with Salvador Perez, the costume designer for "Running Point," the new Netflix sports comedy series starring Kate Hudson, to get the inside scoop on the bold, statement-making looks seen in the show.
The series, created by Elaine Ko, Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen, follows a "reformed party girl" who "must prove herself as a businesswoman when she's unexpectedly put in charge of her family's pro basketball team," according to a synopsis.
"Don't be subtle! Dress up! Looking put together and fun will instantly elevate your day. Don't wait for the 'right occasion' -- wear the color, the bold piece, the outfit that makes you feel amazing. Do it today," Perez told "GMA."
Inspired by the show's standout style, we recreated four of its best looks using simple, affordable finds.
Keep scrolling to shop the looks.
Look 1
"At this point in the series, the first episode, Kate's character Isla is switching from the charity department at The Waves into being the president," Perez explained. "So when she goes to grab a suit for her first day as president, the most professional thing she has in her closet is that fun, bright, colorful suit. She doesn't go shopping -- she grabs what she has. So, you understand that she's the boss, but you also see that bright pink femininity."
Bergamotto found the same powerful look on Amazon, with the same powerful punch of color in a similar oversized silhouette.
Look 2
Perez wanted a look for Hudson's character that was frilly and feminine but also polished.
Bergamotto approximated the look with this feminine blouse coupled with a knit pencil midi skirt from J. Crew for a professional look at a fraction of the price.
Look 3
This third look was inspired by change, Perez told Bergamotto.
Below, we chose a tweed skort suit from Aqua. "This is a smart transitional outfit as we move from season to season, because even though the fabric is more of a fall/winter texture, the silhouette lends itself to warmer months," Bergamotto said.