Have you been loving the fashion looks of "The White Lotus" season 3?
If you are feeling inspired to shop for your own summer wardrobe, you're in luck: Fashion expert Erica Wark stopped by "GMA" to give tips for achieving three different character looks.
From bold tropical prints to flowy sun dresses that won't break the bank, the looks below will have you feeling like you are part of the cast for spring break and beyond.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Look 1
"Vacations are a great time to try something different -- perhaps even bolder -- which is why I love this bright pink one piece as seen on Kate. Pink is a color that works on everyone, and instantly gives you that sunkissed glow," Wark said.
Look 2
"When we think about a warm weather destination, tropical and floral print come to mind instantly. I love the color palette of this relaxed short sleeve button up shirt, as it’s a great color palette to play off."
Look 3
"This stunning one shoulder dress had everyone rushing to social media to find out where to buy it, only to discover it’s Lanvin, and would set you back around $3,000. I found a great look alike, and for only $40."