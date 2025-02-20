Now arrived: The White Lotus H&M collaboration.
On Thursday, H&M dropped a 25-piece, resort-themed collection inspired by "The White Lotus" season 3 -- and its enviable cast wardrobe -- made in collaboration with Alex Bovaird, the show's costume designer.
The third season of the hit HBO show takes place at The White Lotus resort in Koh Samui, Thailand, after spending the first and second seasons in Hawaii and Sicily, respectively.
"We always have this little catchphrase on the show: 'Nothing's too much for The White Lotus!' So, I'm drawn more to the bold patterns and the more sumptuous, billowing pieces. I love that the collection can be worn all day – something you could just throw on to go to breakfast or the pool, or you could add jewellery and wear it to dinner," Bovaird said in a press release. "There's something for everyone. The collection incorporates the jungle, the show's bright iconic colours, and some gold and glitz that signify a stylish and luxurious resort vacation."
Take, for example, a floral print matching set featuring flared bottoms and styled with pompom leather heels. Wear it over a swimsuit from the H&M collection or style it for a night out on vacation.
It's a "cohesive, functional vacation capsule," as Bovaird described in an interview on H&M's website.
The collection is complete with accessories like a gold shell necklace, silky neck scarves, sarongs, beaded jewelry and braided bags. There's even a fragrance: Tropical Heat, with notes of mango, orange, white flowers, coconut milk, musk and peach, for under $15.
When asked how Bovaird wants people to feel in the collection, the designer told H&M: "I want them to feel like a million bucks, like life can take them on an adventure and that they can dress up for the beach or dress down for dinner. Your mood should dictate what you choose to wear."
