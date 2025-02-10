Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX electrifying halftime show came with an exciting fusion of music, cultural symbolism and.... his flare jeans.
The Grammy Award-winning rapper performed wearing a custom leather Martine Rose Varsity jacket that read "Gloria" across the front, a black shirt, Nike Air DT Max '96 sneakers and a pair of Celine Flared Surf Jeans in summer dazed wash denim.
While Lamar's entire look was hard to miss, his choice in denim really took center stage — leaving fans, social media and the internet rattled.
Flare jeans first rose to prominence in the late 1960s and '70s, becoming a symbol of the counterculture movement. Inspired by naval bell bottoms, the style was embraced by rock stars, free spirits and disco-goers alike, peaking in popularity alongside the rise of bohemian and glam aesthetics.
After fading out in the '80s and early '90s, flare jeans made a strong comeback in the late 1990s and early 2000s, thanks to the growing influence of pop stars and early Y2K fashion trends.
Celebrities such as Britney Spears, Destiny's Child, and Jennifer Lopez regularly sported low-rise flares with crop tops and platform heels, making them a staple of the era's effortlessly cool aesthetic.
While skinny jeans eventually took over in the mid-2000s, flare jeans have continued to resurface in cycles, proving their timeless appeal— and now, with Lamar's Super Bowl fashion flare moment, they may just be due for another major revival.
Flare jeans vs. bootcut
Flare and bootcut jeans are similar, but they have distinct differences in shape and styling:
Flare jeans: These have a dramatic widening from the knee down, creating a bold bell-bottom effect. The flare can range from subtle to extreme, with some styles nearly touching the floor in a wide swoop. Originally popular in the '70s and revived in the early 2000s, flare jeans often make a statement and are great for elongating the legs.
Bootcut jeans: These are more subtle than flare jeans, with a slight widening from the knee down, just enough to accommodate a pair of boots (hence the name). The cut is more balanced and versatile, making it a classic choice that works well with a variety of shoes.
Essentially, all flares are wider than bootcut jeans, but not all bootcut jeans are flares. Flare jeans make a bold, retro-inspired statement, while bootcut jeans offer a more understated, everyday look.
Best places to shop for flare jeans
Lamar's exact pair is available for a whopping $1300, but you can also shop lots of similar pairs from popular retailers including Madewell, Levi's, Abercrombie & Fitch, Good American and more.
Just below, check out some stylish options that you can shop right now.
