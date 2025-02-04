There's a new denim trend taking over social media, and it's the perfect mix of style and comfort. Enter sweatpants jeans — the relaxed, ultra-cozy denim hybrid that's giving traditional stiff jeans a serious run for their money.
With soft, drapey fabrics, elastic waistbands and effortlessly slouchy silhouettes, these jeans are redefining what it means to be both fashionable and comfortable. Whether you're running errands, grabbing coffee, or dressing them up with heels for a casual-cool vibe, sweatpants jeans are proving to be the off-duty staple everyone wants in their wardrobe.
What makes these jeans so irresistible? They blend the best of both worlds — giving you the laid-back feel of loungewear with the polished look of denim. Some styles also mimic the classic jogger fit with tapered ankles, while others flow like wide-leg trousers, making them just as easy to style with sneakers as they are with boots or heels.
The trend has lit up all over TikTok and Instagram, with influencers and fashion lovers raving about their versatility and buttery-soft appeal.
If you’e ready to trade in your rigid denim for something effortlessly chic, now's the time to jump on board and get in on the trend. Ahead, "Good Morning America" lifestyle correspondent Lori Bergamotto has highlighted some of the best sweatpants jeans to shop now.
Rag & Bone
Rag & Bone offers a chic style that's similar to styles seen on everyone from actress Cate Blanchett to businesswoman and wife of NFL star Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes. There's a wide-leg fit, and a cotton terry cloth material that's super soft. Plus, the pull-on waistband make them extra comfy to wear all day long.
Amazon
This pick offers a casual retro style with breathable, lightweight cotton fabric. These bottoms are also great for pairing with so many different tops including preppy button-up shirts to cozy sweaters.
Halara
This is where your favorite yoga pants and denim meet — in the best way! These bestselling bottoms allow you to move without restriction due to its stretchy fabric and crossover waistband.
Halara Flex™ High Waisted Crossover Pocket Washed Stretchy Knit Casual Super Flare Jeans
$54.95
- $54.95
- Halara
SPANX
If you aren't completely ready to jump on the sweatpant jeans trend, this pick is a great find that may allow you to get a feel the look. Theere's 4-way stretch and built-in SPANX TummyTamer Tech™ that works to help shape your waist without feeling squished. The flare style also assists in elongating the look of your legs.
Gap
Created with 14% recycled polyester, this sweatpant jean pick give off a comfortable feel that's super soft. Additionally, there's an elasticized waist with belt loops for an added flair.