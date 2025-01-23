Spanx, the trailblazing brand synonymous with shapewear innovation, is redefining the denim game with the launch of its SPANXsculpt ReDefine collection.
This first-to-market line features LYCRA FitSense denim technology, a groundbreaking fabric innovation that incorporates targeted sculpting zones to enhance the tummy, thighs and butt -- all without compromising comfort.
By fusing revolutionary technology with the classic look and feel of denim, Spanx has created a line that aims to blend premium, figure-flattering shaping and effortless style.
"For 25 years Spanx has created innovative wardrobe solutions that support women and complement their dynamic lifestyles," Spanx CEO Cricket Whitton said in a statement. "After countless hours studying the denim market and obsessing the combination of fit, comfort, and sculpting technology, we are proud to introduce SPANXsculpt ReDefine Denim."
Whitton added, "We're delighted to be first-to-market with this groundbreaking sculpting product that truly delivers on comfort and results for women.”
The initial launch includes two flattering styles -- Flare and Slim Straight -- in two versatile washes. Available in sizes 0-26, the collection marks Spanx's debut in functional denim with traditional five-pocket designs and zip fly closures.
Keep reading to explore the SPANXsculpt ReDefine collection and find the perfect style to fit your wardrobe.
