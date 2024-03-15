With every season comes a new set of trends and the latest comes in the form of wide-leg pants.

Designers, retailers, social media influencers and more currently can't get enough of the beloved "big pants" moment happening.

Whether you're looking for denim, patterned looks, or picks for the kids — there's a version of the trend everyone can get in on.

Just ahead, style expert and the founder of "The Essentials: Super Guide” Lilliana Vazquez has highlighted some of the best wide-leg pant styles and looks to try.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Look 1

Asos ASOS DESIGN oxford shirt in white $37.99 Asos Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Loose Jean $90 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

Amazon WHIPPY Women Leather Belt $15.99 to $16.99 Amazon Shop Now

H&M Mesh Pumps $40.99 H&M Shop Now

Look 2

Uniqlo U Crew Neck T-Shirt $19.90 Uniqlo Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Baggy Workwear Pant $100 Abercrombie & Fitch Shop Now

Asos Jack & Jones Essentials knitted sweater with drop shoulder in tan $60 Asos Shop Now

50% off Asos Puma Ralph Sampson suede gum sole sneakers in tan exclusive to ASOS $50.55

$103 Asos Shop Now

Look 3

Asos ASOS DESIGN boxy blazer in brown plaid $47.99 Asos Shop Now

Amazon PUMIEY Women's Square Neck Cap Sleeve Bodysuit $25.99 Amazon Shop Now

Old Navy Extra High-Waisted Taylor Wide-Leg Trouser Suit Pants $49.99 Old Navy Shop Now

Asos ASOS DESIGN Wide Fit Strut slingback kitten heeled shoes in white $40 Asos Shop Now

Look 4

H&M 2-piece Set $14.99 H&M Shop Now

H&M Frayed-edge Denim Jacket $24.99 H&M Shop Now

H&M Ballet Flats $19.99 H&M Shop Now

H&M Sneakers $24.99 H&M Shop Now

Look 5

Forever 21 Cropped Patchwork Denim Jacket $29.99 Forever 21 Shop Now