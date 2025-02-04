Pack your bags for "The White Lotus" season 3.
As we await the new season of HBO's "The White Lotus," set in Thailand, Aqua has dropped a fitting new resort collection inspired by the show.
Crochet sets are embellished with shells and bold swimsuits pair well with tropical shirts and shorts for lounging poolside. Dress up in a metallic floral halter dress or cozy up in a hotel-inspired crewneck embroidered with "The guests are never wrong" at the center.
Your vacation wardrobe wouldn't be sorted without some key accessories: Platform wedges, woven basket totes and sequined sandals round out the collection.
"We’re proud to offer our shoppers a unique way to experience the magic of the show, both in-store and online," Frank Berman, EVP and chief marketing officer at Bloomingdale's, said in a press release.
Continue below to shop our picks from The White Lotus x Aqua collection.
The White Lotus x AQUA Crochet Sleeveless Maxi Dress - Exclusive
- $128
- Bloomingdale's
The White Lotus x AQUA Metallic Knit Pleat Floral Halter Midi Dress - Exclusive
- $128
- Bloomingdale's
The White Lotus x AQUA Printed Tie Shoulder Midi Dress - Exclusive
- $128
- Bloomingdale's
The White Lotus x AQUA Swim Side Tie Bikini Bottom - Exclusive
- $48
- Bloomingdale's
The White Lotus x AQUA Monkey Scarf Woven Basket Tote - Exclusive
- $98
- Bloomingdale's