A teaser for the highly anticipated third season of "The White Lotus" is here at long last.
The clip begins with Lalisa Manobal -- aka K-pop star Lisa -- greeting a new group of guests and welcoming them to The White Lotus in Thailand as Mook, a health mentor for the swanky resort.
We then see Natasha Rothwell's character Belinda -- whom we first met as the spa manager from The White Lotus in Hawaii on the series' first season -- revealing what brought her to Thailand.
"I'm on an exchange program. I'm starting to feel like something good's gonna come outta this," she says.
One character later sums up what could be the theme of the season, saying, "Everyone runs from pain towards pleasure. But they get there only to find… more pain."
Stealing the show is Parker Posey as Victoria Ratliff, a wealthy woman on vacation with her husband (Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff) and their three children.
"Someone stole my Lorazepam. I'm going to have to drink myself to sleep," she laments.
Watch the teaser here.
In addition to the aforementioned stars, the season 3 cast includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong and Aimee Lou Wood, among others.
The series is created, written and directed by Mike White.
"The White Lotus" season 3, which consists of eight episodes, premieres Feb. 16 on HBO and streams on Max.