As we enter 2025, spiritual teacher and bestselling author Gabby Bernstein is sharing her insights on manifesting abundance, aligning intentions and creating space for new beginnings in the new year.
Known for her transformative teachings, Bernstein emphasizes the power of connection, surrender and intentional energy-clearing practices.
Below, you can check out some of her top tips, as well as products to shop to get recharged and start the new year stronger than ever.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Tip 1: Choose a guiding word
For Bernstein, each year begins with a guiding word. In 2025, her word is "connect."
"My primary goal for 2025 is to foster deeper connections in all aspects of my life, be it with family, friends or even my readers," she said.
Bernstein's mantra for the year is clear: "I welcome powerful, loving connections that expand my life."
This focus on connection reflects a commitment to nurturing relationships and encouraging others to manifest abundance through meaningful interactions.
If you are thinking of a way to start focused and small, what word would you choose for 2025?
Tip 2: Surrender to the universe
A cornerstone of Bernstein's teachings is the concept of surrender. For those mapping out ambitious goals for the year, Bernstein advises taking a more relaxed approach.
"We can all have big plans and desires for the new year, but what's most important is to be chill about them," she explained. "The more you force or push your desires into reality, the more you block them."
Her go-to mantra? "It's this or something better."
"It's important to release what you think you need, because oftentimes the universe has a better plan," Bernstein said.
Tip 3: Clear space for 2025 goals
To help followers clear their homes, minds and spirits, Bernstein recommends her new book, "Self Help: This Is Your Chance to Change Your Life."
"The book offers a four-step practice that has the power to release the beliefs that block what you truly desire -- you manifest what you believe," she said. "If you're ready to attract your dreams in 2025, follow the steps in 'Self Help,' heal your beliefs and become a magnet for what you desire."
More from Gabby
Wellness tools for spiritual growth
When it comes to supporting a spiritual journey, Bernstein suggests her popular 21-Day Manifesting Challenge, which she said has already inspired over 180,000 participants to form life-changing habits. Other tools she recommends include journaling, meditation practices, and intentional rituals to support self-reflection and alignment.
The Gratitude Journal : Five Minutes a Day for More Happiness, Positivity, Affirmation, Productivity, Mindfulness & Self Care
- $9.99
- Amazon
Happy Days: The Guided Path from Trauma to Profound Freedom and Inner Peace
- $14.29
- $25.99
- Amazon
Energy-clearing practices
For Bernstein, creating space for new intentions involves meaningful rituals. One of her favorite practices is writing down her intentions for the year and burning them on New Year's Eve.
"This act of burning my intention sends a message to the universe that I trust it's being taken care of," she explained. "It's a powerful practice of offering up my desires."
When it comes to releasing what no longer serves you, Bernstein relies on the mantra, "I choose to release this and welcome what is of the highest good for all."