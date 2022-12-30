With the New Year quickly approaching, leaving behind things that no longer bring joy to your life is a productive way to think about resolutions.

To help us out with starting the new year strong, "Good Morning America" tapped New York Times bestselling author and motivational speaker, Gabby Bernstein, to share five quick tips that can get you on the fast track for 2023.

Ready to attract a life beyond your wildest dreams? Scroll on to check out tips and tool that can help keep you on track for the new year.

Tip 1: Forgive and release

"Open your journal and make a list of anything you a regret from 2022. Now turn it around! Instead of judging anything that happened, forgive yourself and anyone else involved," Bernstein said.

Use this mantra whenever you notice yourself hung up: "I forgive myself and I release who I used to be. I am new."

Tip 2: Be willing to change

"The key to creating powerful change in the new year is to be willing to change. If you notice yourself holding onto an old pattern or behavior ask yourself, 'Am I willing to let this go?' If the answer is no, it will be a struggle to create the change you want," Bernstein continued.

"Instead, focus on something that you are willing to change. Your willingness is crucial in creating change that will stick," she said.

Tip 3: Choose again

"We often have the most negative thoughts on repeat in our minds. These looming thoughts become beliefs that block us from what we truly want. Instead of staying stuck in the negative thought spiral, choose again."

The "choose again" method is as follows:

Notice the negative thought you have on repeat Forgive yourself for having that thought Choose the next best-feeling thought and keep reaching for more good-feeling thoughts

Tip 4: Be unapologetic about how you want to feel

"Affirm that you want to feel good. Start your day with a positive affirmation and stick to it throughout the day. Pick an affimation card and let that mantra set you up to win for the day."

Tip 5: Daily Design Method

"This is a process of designing your day by writing down exactly how you want to feel. Make the Daily Design Method a morning habit," Bernstein said.

Each day, take out your journal and answer these questions:

How do I want to feel today?

Who do I want to be today?

What do I want to give today?

What do I want to receive today?



"Over time, you’ll notice that things begin to work out exactly as you planned — or even better. By caring about how you feel and focusing on positive visualizations, you will enhance your ability to receive."

Interested in joining Gabby Bernstein's 21-day Manifesting Challenge? Enrollment closes on Jan. 5.

