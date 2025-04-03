GapStudio is set to revolutionize the fashion landscape with its debut collection launching today.
Spearheaded by designer Zac Posen, the collection offers a fresh, elevated take on the Gap brand's iconic American heritage, merging timeless classics with a contemporary edge -- think elegant spring dresses, tailored trench coats and statement blazers.
Collection 01 features new denim, always at the heart of Gap's legacy, which has also been reimagined through a fabric-first approach that enhances both construction and fit.
With designs that effortlessly marry the old and the new, GapStudio's Collection 01 promises to be more than just another essentials line: According to the brand, it's "a celebration of a bold, new chapter in American fashion."
Priced between $78 and $248, the collection will be available both online at gap.com and in select U.S. retail locations.
