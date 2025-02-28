This spring, the key to effortless style lies in balancing trend-driven pieces with timeless staples.
With so many exciting trends, it's easy to get carried away. To make things easier, "Good Morning America" caught up with fashion stylist Kenzie Welch, who is making waves with her refreshing take on accessible fashion.
To get started, Welch recommended a thoughtful approach to shopping:
- Make a shopping list: "Treat it like grocery shopping. Look at your wardrobe first, identify gaps, and go in with a game plan."
- Invest in versatile staples: "A good trench coat, structured trousers and quality basics will always serve you well."
- Shop high-low: "Stores like Kohl's offer great mix-and-match pieces from trendy florals to timeless essentials like a classic bodysuit or trench coat."
Below, Welch shared top trends for spring, must-have wardrobe staples and her philosophy on dressing with confidence -- no matter your age or budget.
Feminine Western: A classic with a twist
According to Welch, one of the most exciting trends of the spring 2025 season is feminine Western.
"It's been huge on the runways, but what I love is how wearable it is in everyday life," she said.
Think denim-on-denim, structured jackets, and subtle Western-inspired details like stitching or boots.
"A 'Canadian tuxedo' -- aka a full denim look -- is always a great investment. You can mix and match the denim shirt with jeans or other pieces, and it won't feel outdated in a few years."
Coastal prep: The perfect everyday look
For those who love a mix of classic and casual, coastal prep is the way to go.
"This trend leans into stripes, tailored trousers, and effortless, sporty pieces," Welch explained. "It's all about mixing minimal, preppy styles with relaxed elements, like pairing a structured blazer with a casual tee or a crisp striped shirt with wide-leg pants."
The return of maximalism: Bold prints and colors
After seasons of understated minimalism, bold fashion is back.
"I love that people are experimenting with color and print again," Welch said. "If you're new to this, start by keeping 80% of your wardrobe in classic staples and use the remaining 20% to have fun, whether that's a statement blazer, patterned trousers, or a vibrant handbag."
The Leon Double Hem High-Rise Wide-Leg Cuffed Jeans by Pilcro: Floral Edition
- $158
- Anthropologie
Romantic bohemian: Light and airy staples
Flowy fabrics, lace and crochet make romantic bohemian a dream for spring dressing.
"Even if boho isn't your typical style, you can still incorporate elements like a crochet top or a breezy maxi dress for an effortless, feminine look," Welch said.
"This is perfect for warmer weather because it allows you to layer without feeling weighed down," she added.
Kimchi Blue Amelia Crafted Patchwork Lace Trim Maxi Skirt
- $129
- Urban Outfitters
Welch also encouraged women to focus on what feels authentic rather than chasing every trend.
"A lot of people look outward for inspiration, but I always tell my clients to look within. Ask yourself: Who am I? What do I want to say with my style? Fashion should be a reflection of you, not what social media says you should be."
Whether you're embracing the return of bold fashion or leaning into timeless wardrobe essentials, this spring is all about wearing what makes you feel your best.