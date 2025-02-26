By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Do you impulsively shop when the seasons change? We get it -- so do we.
Transitioning your closet from winter's cozy layers to spring outfits and lighter looks can be tricky.
That's why we called in fashion expert and YouTuber Lydia Tomlinson to share her insights with "Good Morning America" on key pieces for women's spring outfits, styling tips and smart shopping strategies to make your wardrobe seamlessly shift into warmer days.
To start, Tomlinson advises using a wardrobe checklist to pinpoint what's truly missing from your lineup of closet essentials. Pay attention to those moments when you're getting dressed and feel like you're lacking a key piece -- whether it's a perfect layering tee, a statement jacket or go-to shoes -- and keep a running list. This method ensures you're shopping intentionally and building a wardrobe that works for you across all seasons.
Investing in closet staples
When the temperatures start to rise, classic wardrobe staples remain the foundation of effortless dressing. Tomlinson swears by timeless pieces like a white shirt, a structured blazer-style coat and denim -- essentials that work year-round. Wide-leg trousers in neutral tones, a well-fitting pair of jeans and a classic trenchcoat are also must-haves for a versatile wardrobe that can easily adjust to shifting weather.
Blend winter and spring
Rather than fully packing away winter favorites, Tomlinson suggests incorporating lighter elements to freshen up cold-weather staples. White jeans are a great way to lighten a look while still staying warm. They pair beautifully with darker boots and sweaters, creating a balanced contrast that's both practical and stylish. Layering is also key -- swap heavy wool scarves for silk or satin scarves and style knitwear with button-down shirts for warmth without the bulk.
Footwear that can transition
For transitional dressing, Mary Jane shoes and ballet flats are perfect options. If it's still too chilly for those, loafers with colorful socks offer a fresh alternative to boots while keeping your feet warm and stylish. This small swap instantly updates a look, making it feel more spring-ready.
Elevate your accessories
According to Tomlinson, accessories are the easiest way to add a touch of personality to any outfit. She loves vintage-style earrings for an instant glam boost and a suede clutch bag for a subtly trendy nod. Accessories allow for playful experimentation without overhauling your wardrobe.
By focusing on classic staples, strategic layering and smart styling choices, transitioning from winter to spring can be seamless and stylish.