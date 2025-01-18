Glowing into the new year starts with the perfect at-home spa routine.
As we embrace a fresh start, there's no better time to prioritize self-care and upgrade your beauty regimen with treatments that pamper, rejuvenate and boost your confidence.
From hydrating facials to soothing body treatments, at-home spa rituals are the perfect way to carve out moments of relaxation while achieving radiant results.
To help you kick off 2025 with a glow, "Good Morning America" tapped beauty and style expert Brittney Levine to share her top-rated picks for at-home treatments that deliver professional-level results.
From must-have tools to indulgent skin care products, Levine's recommendations are sure to elevate your beauty routine and leave you feeling refreshed and renewed.
Ready to turn your bathroom into a sanctuary? Here are some expert-approved treatments to add to your self-care lineup this year.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Create your ultimate spa day at home
The Spa Sugarwish
This special gift set allows you to create a personal spa day from home. You or a recipient can choose from over 40 options that include everything from infused buffers and relaxing bath salts to clay masks and shower steamers.
- $25 to $99
- Sugarwish
Achieve that ultimate glow
The Red Light Special Bundle
Face Haus and Solawave have come together to offer a bundle that includes Face Haus' The Luminary Dark Spot Corrector Serum to help reduce signs of aging and dark spots, as well as Solawave's Skincare Wand, which works to reduce the appearance of wrinkles fine lines, dark circles, blemishes and more.
- $169.50
- Face Haus
Depuff and go
DERMORA Golden Glow Under Eye Patches
Get the golden treatment at home with these top-rated eye patches that help reduce puffiness, dark circles, wrinkles and fine lines.
- $17.99
- Amazon
Hair refresh
Haircare Baño De Crema Luxurious Hair Repair Mask
For the ultimate hair refresh, this hair mask offers an intense blend of essential vitamins, minerals, oils and natural silicon to help nourish hair, hydrate the scalp, and restore shine and elasticity.
- $55
- Amazon
Glowing nails at home
The Gel Manicure System
This at-home gel manicure system allows you to get fresh nails in six easy steps (prep, pick, press, pre-cut, protect and perfect), without the inconvenience of going to a nail salon.
- $49.99
- LIVI