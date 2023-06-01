Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for on-the-go.
TOPTOTE: Hat Holders & Hat Organizer
GMA Deal: $27.50 to $39.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $55 to $79 Valid: 06/01/2023 to 06/01/2023
TOPTOTE is a hat holder that attaches to your handbag, luggage or belt loop and allows you to travel with your hat, hands-free. TOPTOTE secures the brim of your hat between two high powered magnets and can easily hold one or two hats depending on brim thickness. Choose from a variety of colors and styles. The Hat Organizer is also available, which is adjustable and attaches to most doors. This can hold three to five TOPTOTEs and three to six hats. Shipping is $3.99.
Mahogany: Totes & Cosmetic Bags
GMA Deal: $37.50 to $60 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $75 to $120 Valid: 06/01/2023 to 06/01/2023
Stash your stuff on-the-go with these lightweight totes and cosmetic bags, which are made from 100% quilted cotton. This collection from Mahogany features globally inspired patterns for a unique and stylish look. The cosmetic bags come in a set of three in different sizes and the totes feature a shoulder strap and outer pocket with zipper. These are machine washable for easy cleaning and come in a variety of vibrant prints. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
Therafit Shoe: Footwear
GMA Deal: $50 to $90 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $100 to $180 Valid: 06/01/2023 to 06/01/2023
Therafit shoes are engineered to give proper body alignment with a goal of reducing aches and pains that come with everyday activities. They feature patent pending technology that was developed to deliver comfortable shoes with personalized comfort and support. By inserting or removing the Therafit personal comfort adapters in the heel area of each shoe, you can adjust the impact resistance of each step. This large assortment includes styles for men and women, including sandals, athletic sneakers and casual shoes. Limit two per order. Shipping is $6.95.
BANDI: Pocketed Belt & Sun Wrap
GMA Deal: $14 to $17.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $28 to $35 Valid: 06/01/2023 to 06/01/2023
BANDI is known as the “modern day fanny pack.” This stylish, pocketed belt is great for holding your small essentials on-the-go. Made in America, the sleek design will hold items secure without zippers or scratchy fasteners. This also features a comfortable, adjustable fit and sleek, low-profile buckle. The Sun Wrap is lightweight, moisture-wicking and breathable. They are designed to protect the delicate skin of the neck and chest with a UPF sun rating of 50%. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.95.
Sterling Forever: Jewelry
GMA Deal: $10 to $30 + Free shipping • 66% to 68% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $96 + Free shipping Valid: 06/01/2023 to 06/01/2023
Flaunt your style and make a statement with Sterling Forever. The newest collection is designed to bring out the playful and carefree spirit of summer. With vibrant turquoise and opal stones, each piece exudes a refreshing and vibrant energy that perfectly complements the sunny season. These gorgeous summer jewelry pieces provide affordable luxury so you don't have to compromise on style or quality. Choose from drop earrings, hoops, studs, necklaces, bracelets, rings and more. Free shipping!
Boogie Board: Writing Tablets & Doodle Boards
GMA Deal: $10 to $21 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $20 to $42 Valid: 06/01/2023 to 06/01/2023
Boogie Board creates reusable writing and creativity products for work, home and play that promote sustainability and reduce clutter. Their paperless product solutions encourage everything from organization and productivity to inspiration and imagination. All Boogie Board products come with a stylus that allows for seamless writing and drawing in bright neon -- simply push the button on the tablet to clear the entire board without any smearing or streaking. Using the power of LCD technology, Boogie Board products deliver smart tech in a screen-free format, providing an unplugged play or work experience for kids and adults alike. Options include writing tablets, doodle boards, memo boards, drawing kits and more. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75.
MYTAGALONGS: Packing Cubes & Waterproof Pouches
GMA Deal: $8 to $24 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $16 to $48 Valid: 06/01/2023 to 06/01/2023
Packing is made easy with MYTAGALONGS. These lightweight packing cubes help keep your luggage organized. Simply fold or roll your clothes and accessories to make the most of your suitcase space. Choose from a variety of sets ranging from one packing cube and one pouch to a set of five packing cubes and one pouch. Waterproof Pouches are also available, which are great for keeping your phone, tablet or valuables safe, dry and sand-free. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40.
Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
CordaRoy’s: Convertible Bean Bags & Footstools
GMA Deal: $60 to $265 + Free shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $120 to $530 + Free shipping Valid: 06/01/2023 to 06/04/2023
Chill, sleep and everything in between. As seen on ABC's Shark Tank, CordaRoy's is a comfy bean bag chair and bed in one. These bean bag chairs convert to beds, which are great for guests, slumber parties or just relaxing. Choose from a variety of colors in plush and faux fur. Footstools are also available, which make it easy to turn your CordaRoy's chair into a recliner. Free shipping!
Echelon: Exercise Bike and Rower
GMA Deal: $500 to $750 + Free shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $1000 to $1500 + Free shipping Valid: 06/01/2023 to 06/04/2023
Beat the heat by exercising indoors at home with Echelon. Pedal farther on EX-5s exercise bike with immersive, studio-quality fitness experiences from an HD touchscreen display. Compete on the leaderboard and reach your fitness goals with 24/7 access to live and on-demand classes led by world-class instructors. Whether your aim is to de-stress, train for a competition, or anything in-between, you can count on the EX-5s to get you there. For a low-impact, total-body workout that targets more than 85% of muscles, the Echelon rowing machine features a foldable design, sophisticated engineering, and a rotating console that holds your smart device in place -- everything you need for an effective workout. Both options include a 90-day membership. Free shipping!
The USB Lighter Company: USB Rechargeable Lighters
GMA Deal: $12 to $20 • 55% to 60% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $45 Valid: 06/01/2023 to 06/04/2023
Light up with USB Lighter Company lighters that are butane-free and eco-conscious. They're easy to use and powered by a rechargeable battery, which eliminates toxic butane. The lighters in this assortment provide anywhere from 300 to 1,000 lights per charge and are great for candles, stoves and fireplaces. Plus, they're a perfect hostess gift to have on hand.
KELVIN: Emergency Tool and Glamsockets
GMA Deal: $23 to $38 • 34% to 36% SavingsOriginal: $35 to $60 Valid: 06/01/2023 to 06/04/2023
Stay prepared in case of an emergency on the road. The Kelvin 8 Emergency Multi-Tool has a 2000 mHa powerbank to power up your cell phone, a four-mode LED flashlight, window breaker, seat belt cutter and more. The tool features a smooth hand-crank power generator that regenerates the lithium battery supply if recharging by cable is not available, so you’re not without power. Glamsockets artistically convert one outlet into three outlets, dual USB charging ports, phone holder and a surge indicator light that doubles as a night light.
Oniva by Picnic Time: Outdoor Chair
GMA Deal: $80 + Free shipping • 52% SavingsOriginal: $170 + Free shipping Valid: 06/01/2023 to 06/04/2023
Sit back and relax on the sidelines or at the campground. This comfortable, portable camping chair features a lightweight aluminum frame for easy folding and adjustable, foldaway backpack straps for effortless carrying. Outfitted with a hanging armrest caddy, insulated beverage pocket and zippered compartment for your keys and wallet. The fold-out side is great for sharing snacks. Free shipping!
Creative Wagons: Buggy Wagon and Pack & Push Stroller
GMA Deal: $229 + Free shipping • 42% SavingsOriginal: $398 + Free shipping Valid: 06/01/2023 to 06/04/2023
Transport precious cargo then relax in comfort when you arrive with the Buggy Wagon. This versatile wagon from Creative Wagons can also be transformed into a bench by folding down the side. Featuring front wheels that turn with the pull handle, a zip-drop foot box for passenger comfort, a rear basket, padded seat cushions, wheel brakes, and a five-point safety harness. The other option is the Pack & Push stroller, an ultra compact folding wagon that can push like a stroller on smooth hard surfaces like sidewalks and pull like a wagon on soft surfaces like sand, grass and snow. The Pack & Push includes a rain cover and backpack for easy transport. Each wagon holds 150 lbs and can be used for shopping, travel, beach, park, picnic and more. Free shipping!
Discover the Deal Box: Beauty & Skin Edition + Free Shipping
Price: $98 • From:
We love trying new stuff and we know you do, too. This special edition "Pamper Me" box contains 16 full-size products (no samples) to treat yourself with daily skin care, hair, and beauty winners, as well as accessories and problem solvers. Every box features thoughtfully-chosen products from terrific brands: SKIN CARE: SBLA BEAUTY, NassifMD Dermaceuticals, Buttah Skin, Baby Foot, Body Boost; BEAUTY: GLO Science, PÜR Beauty, butter LONDON; HAIR: Alodia, Style Edit; ACCESSORIES: Daniela Swaebe Jewels, Ryan Simkhai Eyeshop, KEYSOCKS; PROBLEM SOLVERS: PortaScent, Wabi Whiffs and Bug Bite Thing. The retail value of the 16 products included in every box is $414. FREE SHIPPING!