Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals to beat the heat.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Megababe, PHOOZY, Aquis and more. The deals start at just $4 and are up to 60% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
BucketGolf: Golf Game
Combine the excitement of golf with the ease of yard games with BucketGolf, a portable par three golf game. Simply custom-design your course in minutes and tee off for bragging rights. After 10 minutes, you'll be hitting birdies, hole in ones and scoring under par with no prior golf experience at all! At the same time, Bucket Golf is very hard to master for those serious golfers out there. This is the only golf game that allows for a different custom course design each time you play for infinite replayability. The entire bucket golf set fits into the small carry bag so it can be easily taken to play anywhere -- parks, beaches, hotels, backyards and more. Limit three per order. Shipping is $6.99.
- $37.50 - $100
- $75 - $200
- Valid: 07/18/2024 to 07/18/2024
BigMouth: Pool Floats & Sprinklers
Make a big splash at the pool or beach with larger-than-life pool floats. Loved by all ages, these are great for vacations, parties or yourself. Choose from styles including melting ice cream cone, rainbow cloud, burgers and fries saddle seat, and more. Yard sprinklers and splash mats are easy to inflate, deflate and attach to any standard garden hose. Shipping is $5.99.
- $15 - $70
- $30 - $140
- Valid: 07/18/2024 to 07/18/2024
Andie: Swimwear
Designed with every fit preference in mind, Andie uses feedback from thousands of women to create a high-quality, eco-friendly and expertly fit swimwear collection with a unique cross-generational appeal. They're size-inclusive and make swimsuits to fit every body from XS to XXXL, with customizable bottom coverages and long torso options. This assortment includes bikinis, one-pieces and one-pieces for long torsos. Some of the features include compressive fabric for sculpting comfort, removable cups and contoured style lines. Shipping is $5.95 or free with two.
- $26 - $64
- $52 - $128
- Valid: 07/18/2024 to 07/18/2024
Megababe: Body Care
Solve chafe, odor and sweat with Megababe, which helps tackle taboo body issues and help women feel more comfortable and confident in their bodies. Fan-favorite Thigh Rescue's balm-like formula creates a barrier that sits on top of skin, allowing thighs that rub to glide smoothly against each other. The Smoothie Deo is 100% natural and free of aluminum. With blender-worthy ingredients, the vegan stick glides on smooth and is lightly scented with coconut, lime and bilberry. The Space Bar is powered by activated charcoal and tea tree -- it absorbs and washes away odor-causing impurities in armpits in just 60 seconds. Body Dust absorbs moisture instantly anywhere sweat appears. Limit two per product. Shipping is $4.99.
- $4 - $11
- $8 - $22
- Valid: 07/18/2024 to 07/18/2024
Mighty Mug: The Mighty Mug
Save yourself from embarrassing, messy, and disastrous spills with Mighty Mug, the mug that won't fall when knocked into, but lifts naturally when it's time to sip. The Smartgrip function never wears out. On-the-go? Throw Mighty Mug in your bag and relax as it is completely leakproof. Choose from 12-ounce or 16-ounce mugs. Limit three per order. Shipping starts at $5.99.
- $12.50 - $16
- $25 - $32
- Valid: 07/18/2024 to 07/18/2024
JLab: Over-Ear Headphones
Enjoy exceptional sound quality via 40mm drivers, bringing depth and clarity to your music. With 70+ hours of playtime, enjoy uninterrupted music sessions or calls. The Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling adjusts to the environment and continually learns how to best cancel noises, offering the best audio experience. The Form-Fit Earcups are ergonomically shaped to the natural outline of the ear -- the 1-inch Cloud Foam cushions and adjustable hinges further customize your comfort for any travel, workout or commute. Choose from four colors. Shipping is $2.99 or free with two.
- $40
- $80
- Valid: 07/18/2024 to 07/18/2024
Embr Labs: Cooling & Warming Wristband
Embr Wave is a personal thermostat that gives you the power to cool down or warm up at the touch of a button. Wearing the Embr Wave wristband can help you find relief and have more control over symptoms like hot flashes, stress, night sweats, chills and disrupted sleep. Embr Wave uses waveform technology to stimulate the temperature-sensitive nerves on the inside of your wrist, allowing you to change how hot or cold you feel. The warming or cooling waves trigger a natural mind-body response that helps you feel better within seconds. The Embr Wave 2 app lets you personalize your relief. You can explore thermal sessions optimized for hot flashes, sleep, stress and comfort; select duration options from three minutes to nine hours; reprogram device buttons for fast access to your favorites; and track and optimize based on your unique patterns. Free shipping!
- $149 + FREE SHIPPING
- $299
- Valid: 07/18/2024 to 07/18/2024
Tommy John: Apparel & Underwear
Beat the heat by starting with your base layers. Tommy John Apollo is Tommy John's most innovative underwear offering. Apollo is made from a performance-grade drirelease fabric that keeps the body 7 degrees cooler than traditional cotton and dries four times faster. For active men, Tommy John's 360 Sport collection comes in 4-inch trunks and 6-inch and 8-inch boxer briefs. The Tommy John 360 Sport underwear is made from a durable, moisture-wicking performance stretch fabric with breathable mesh cooling zones that release body heat and stall sweat buildup. This assortment also includes women's lounge and apparel. Shipping is $6.95 or free over $75.
- $14 - $49
- $28 - $98
- Valid: 07/18/2024 to 07/18/2024
BedJet: BedJet 3 Climate Comfort Sleep System
Sleep better with on-demand cooling, warming, and sweat drying comfort right in your bed. BedJet works on any size bed or mattress including adjustable beds, and is quick to install and easy to use. With BedJet's air-based technology, there's no need to worry about leaky water tubes or hazardous electrical wires in your bed, and no bulky, bumpy mattress pad to sleep on top of. The powered ventilation cooling rapidly wicks body heat and moisture out of the bed for awesome cooling relief -- a great solution for hot sleepers, hot flashes and night sweats. Free shipping!
- $244.50 + FREE SHIPPING
- $489
- Valid: 07/18/2024 to 07/18/2024
Discover Night: Pillowcases & Sheets
Get ultra comfortable sleep with Discover Night's functional and luxurious line. The TriSilk pillowcase material tackles the three most common complaints with innovative fabrication, using spandex for durability, a hidden zipper for fit and protection, and a frictionless surface for eliminating bed-head, wrinkles and blemishes. The Cooling Silk Pillowcase features a proprietary blend of silk and cooling nylon, providing 42% cooler touch than cotton, sustained cooling 20% longer, all with a frictionless silk surface for beauty benefits like reducing fine lines, hair breakage and breakouts. Other options include cooling nylon pillowcases and cooling nylon sheets. Free shipping!
- $25 to $70 + FREE SHIPPING
- $60 - $145
- Valid: 07/18/2024 to 07/18/2024
AQUIS: Hair Towels & Back Scrubbers
AQUIS is clinically proven to strengthen hair up to four times stronger than traditional drying methods. With their patented AQUITEX fabric, AQUIS Hair Towels are engineered to get your hair to a damp state 50% faster, reducing frizz, increasing shine and leaving hair stronger and healthier. Choose from hair drying wraps, towels and Flip hair drying towel, which features luxe fabric and functional design to deliver maximum drying contact and ultimate comfort. Exfoliating Back Scrubbers are also available, which have a loofah-like side that massages the skin, while the softer side gently cleanses and polishes, leaving skin fresh. Shipping ranges from $3.95 to $4.95 or free over $75.
- $7 - $25
- $14 - $50
- Valid: 07/18/2024 to 07/18/2024
PURE ACTIVE: Body Wipes
Take a waterless shower with Pure Active. Just wipe your body -- you can use them all over your body and face -- and let dry. You will feel like you just came out of the shower, clean and refreshed with no dry skin and no sticky feeling. These are hypoallergenic, alcohol-free, paraben-free, enriched with aloe vera, vitamin E and witch hazel. Options are available in Lavender, Unscented and Blue Ice. Individually packaged wipes are also available. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two.
- $12.50 to $17 + per pack
- $25 - $34
- Valid: 07/18/2024 to 07/18/2024
Prepared Hero: Emergency Fire Blanket
Get peace of mind for when fire happens with Prepared Hero. Extinguish small fires quickly and easily with no mess (unlike common fire extinguishers) by keeping the Fire Blanket in the kitchen, backyard, vehicle or camping. It features a hole slot so it can also be easily hung on walls so it's accessible when needed. Simply deploy the blanket by pulling down the tabs. This is effective on liquid or grease fires. This can also be used as a thermal or heat shield. Limit four per product. Shipping is $4.99.
- $40 + SET OF FOUR
- $80
- Valid: 07/18/2024 to 07/18/2024
Corkcicle: Drinkware
Corkcicle designs innovative, style-forward products made to keep your favorite beverages insulated on-the-go, wherever you go. Named one of Oprah's Favorite Things 2024, the Corkcicle Cold Cup features their signature triple insulation and a sleek cup-holder-friendly design, making it the ideal way to sip in style no matter where thirst strikes. The Series A Sport Canteen features portable 20-ounce and heavy-hitting 32-ounce sizes that are great for toting to your next workout or practice, keeping beverages cool for 25 hours or hot for 12. Plus, it features a leakproof Quick Sip Lid for easy drinking on-the-go. Other options include mugs, can coolers, kids cups, pet bowls and more. Limit eight per product. Shipping is $7.99 or free over $50.
- $14 - $90
- $28 - $180
- Valid: 07/18/2024 to 07/18/2024
Kokopelli: Kayaks & Paddles
Kokopelli's inflatable kayaks are ruggedly designed to last and purposefully built for ultimate portability and packability. The Moki I R-Deck (Removable Spraydeck) kayak packs down and fits into a bag with no storage rack or car rack needed. Ideal for your flat water, touring and ocean paddling adventures, the Moki tracks like a sea kayak or canoe for long days on the water. To make getting on the water even more hassle-free, included is the Alpine Lake Paddle (4-Piece Breakdown), super efficient Nano Barrel Pump, ultra comfy EVA Seat, Repair Kit with Glue, and carry bag. For entry-level paddlers, the most versatile packraft available is the rugged XPD, which weighs in at just 14 pounds and packs down small enough to fit in a backpack. Shipping starts at $10.
- $125 - $574.50
- $250 - $1149
- Valid: 07/18/2024 to 07/18/2024
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Aeptom: Bedding
Tuck into irresistibly soft bedding for a restful sleep. "Aeptom" is inspired by the phrase "epitome of quality" and specializes in bedding crafted from luxury-grade, toxin-free and functionality-driven materials such as bamboo, mulberry silk and eucalyptus lyocell. This bedding assortment has everything you need to upgrade your bedscape from sheets and duvet covers to comforters, duvet inserts and mattress protectors. Free shipping!
- $74.50 to $391.50 + Free Shipping
- $117 - $559
- Valid: 07/18/2024 to 07/28/2024
rockflowerpaper: Yoga Towels
Embrace your yoga practice with towels for during and after. Crafted with soft, fleeced microfiber, rockflowerpaper's yoga mat and sports towels are quick-drying and highly absorbent. The sports towel features a loop made for convenient hanging in the locker room or after use and can fold up for compact transport. The yoga towel is ideal for hot yoga as a sidekick to your mat, providing a steady grip with non-slip backing. Support your own health and the ocean, as each towel repurposes single-use plastic bottles.
- $12 - $30
- $20 - $51
- Valid: 07/18/2024 to 07/28/2024
Therafit Shoe: Sandals & Casual Shoes
Upgrade your summer footwear with Therafit Shoes where comfort meets science. Therafit Shoes help relieve stress on your lower body with the goal to improve posture, increase support and reduce pain. Therafit's cushioned comfort includes a contoured footbed, shock-absorbing midsoles and deep heel cups for stability. Choose from a variety of women's sandals and casual shoes.
- $50 - $70
- $130 - $150
- Valid: 07/18/2024 to 07/28/2024
PHOOZY: Tech Cases
Protect your tech in all temperatures. PHOOZY uses patented NASA technology, allowing your phone or tablet to maintain an optimal operating temperature for longer periods, extends battery life and is drop-proof. The Apollo II is an antimicrobial, ultra-slim, powerful germ-fighting insulated phone case that protects your phone -- it's germ-proof, climate-proof, drop-proof and sink-proof. This assortment also offers a tech organization bag, travel pouch, tablet/laptop case and more.
- $10.50 - $91
- $33 - $140
- Valid: 07/18/2024 to 07/28/2024
Shop more exclusive Digital Deals:
FluffCo: Pillows & Robes
Give yourself the high-end hotel experience at home at a price that makes sense. Available in Standard and King, choose from FluffCo's Down Feather or Down Alternative pillow in soft or firm. Recommended for stomach and back sleepers, the soft pillows have a little less fluff to give the pillows more "squish," but still enough material to ensure that the pillow feels appropriately supportive. Recommended for side sleepers and combination sleepers, firm pillows are filled with more Fluff to ensure a high loft and extra support. The luxury bathrobe features a plush interior lining, microfiber exterior, two oversized front pockets and gray piping. These robes are machine washable for easy cleaning. Shipping is $4.99.
- $34.50 - $59.50
- $69 - $119
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
NOD Products: Barware, Waterproof Bags, and Waterproof Speaker
NOD Products line of best-selling innovative barware will be the highlight of any party! From the best-selling Bloody Mary Straw to the Sili Straws there is something for everyone. These products are perfect for summer BBQs, pool parties, or everyday hostess gifts. The waterproof speaker gives you the power to play no matter where you are. Also included in the assortment are the Dry Bags, which are the ultimate waterproof companion for all your adventures. Crafted from durable PVC, this lightweight bag repels water and keeps your belongings dry. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $75.
- $8 - $24
- $16 - $60
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
HurtSkurt: Hot/Cold Therapeutic Sleeves
HurtSkurt is a stretch-to-fit hot/cold therapeutic sleeve that is designed to make pain management and recovery more convenient, effective, and fashionable. HurtSkurt's patented design of individual gel pockets sewn into a soft, stretchy fabric enables HurtSkurt to use gel without any antifreeze chemicals. The flexible, body-conforming design allows you to slide it on and the HurtSkurt will stretch and still be flexible for a full range of motion, even when the panels are frozen solid. Choose from body sleeves and headbands. Additional gel packs and aromatherapy packs are also available. Limit ten per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $7.50 - $27.50
- $15 - $55
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
Ideal Fashions: Women’s and Men’s Sunglasses
Ideal Fashions makes fashion forward affordable sunglasses that offer 100% UVA/UVB protection. Protect eyes in style with these lightweight frames so you don’t have to choose between form and function. Scratch & impact resistant makes taking these on the go worry-free. Choose from a large assortment of women’s, men’s or unisex styles. Free shipping!
- $20 to $39 + Free Shipping
- $85 - $99
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
SomniFix: SomniFix Mouth Tape
During sleep, it’s hard to prevent your mouth from falling open. SomniFix mouth tape is designed to stop mouth breathing and snoring. SomniFix’s strips are hypoallergenic, gentle on skin and include a breathing vent. These strips work by gently holding your mouth closed to direct airflow through your nose. While SomniFix encourages nose breathing, any user can breathe through the mouth at any time if necessary while wearing the strips. Each box includes 28 disposable strips. Limit two per order. Shipping is $2.50.
- $12.50
- $25
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
Karma Gifts: Home Accessories
Karma Gifts is passionate about offering a stunning, functional line of gifts, décor, and accessories with sweet sentiments. Transform your house into a home with Karma's unique selection. Choose from planters, vases, trays, tea towels, baskets, and more. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $50.
- $3.50 - $42
- $8 - $92.50
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
Revitalign: Footwear and Orthotics
Revitalign offers fashionable styles in wellness footwear. This orthotic-based footwear is approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association. This collection is designed to keep your body properly aligned, giving you the perfect fusion of beauty, science, and comfort in every step. Features include contoured footbeds, molded midsole for ultimate cushioning, and rubber outsole for traction. Styles include women's sandals, slips on, sneakers, clogs, and men’s sandals. Replacement orthotics are also available. Free shipping!
- $6 to $65 + Free Shiping
- $12 - $130
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
Del Sol: Press On Nails, Water Bottles, Toys, and Accessories
Del Sol is a fun-in-the-sun company that offers accessories that change color in the sun. Their proprietary Spectrachrome technology, formerly explored by NASA for its space program, is what makes Del Sol products change color with sunlight. Choose from a variety of options including press on nails, water bottles, kid's toys, such as mini basketballs, mini soccer balls, and mini footballs. Also included are beautiful hair accessories and Jelly shoes. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $2.50 - $20
- $6 - $40
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
ROCKFLOWERPAPER: Beach Towels
Lightweight and less bulky than a traditional towel, ROCKFLOWERPAPER’s Beach Towels make the perfect fold and roll companion for traveling. These versatile eco-towels are reversible — two great prints, one great towel! These towels are super absorbent, quick drying and repel sand. Choose from six vibrant patterns. Each towel is made from 10 recycled plastic bottles. Shipping is $4.99 or free with three or more.
- $20
- $44
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024