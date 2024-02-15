Tory Johnson has more exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on brands we love.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as NYDJ, Bombas and more.

The deals start at just $7 and are up to 50% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

50% off NYDJ NYDJ: Jeans NYDJ jeans feature revolutionary Lift Tuck Technology, a slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design to flatten in front and contouring construction to flatter curves in back. NYDJ offers jeans in sizes 00-18, as well as petite sizes in 00P-18P and plus sizes in 14-28. The Marilyn Straight is NYDJ's bestselling fit. With over 20 million pairs sold worldwide, the classic Marilyn Straight silhouette remains their No. 1 bestselling style 20+ years and counting. This assortment includes a range of silhouettes including skinny, slim, straight and bootcut, and levels of stretch from zero stretch with 100% cotton to extremely stretchy. Free shipping! $49.50 to $64.50 + Free Shipping

50% off Bombas Bombas: Socks & Apparel Bombas is a comfort-focused, premium basics brand with a mission to help those in need and has donated more than 100 million items to date. Bombas offers performance, casual and dress socks for men, women and kids. Bombas also offers slippers, tees and underwear, all in a variety of styles and colors. Limit seven per order. Shipping is $6.95. $7 - $60

50% off Ritani Ritani: Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry Embrace the future of luxury with Ritani's lab-grown diamond jewelry -- a flawless fusion of sophistication, sparkle and enduring allure. The brand was started to help customers find the right diamond, ring and jewelry at affordable pricing without sacrificing quality or integrity. The jewelry pieces themselves are beautiful staples. Each of these pieces can go from day to night seamlessly. This assortment includes diamond stud and huggie earrings, diamond paper clip tennis bracelet, diamond pendant necklace and paper clip tennis necklace. Free shipping! $340 to $1997.50 + Free Shipping

50% off Living Proof Living Proof: Haircare Living Proof was founded out of MIT and is the leader in inventing really smart hair products specifically designed to treat individual hair concerns versus just masking them. Living Proof products go beyond addressing the root cause of hair concerns and are scientifically proven to enhance your hair's health over time. Formulated without silicone, sulfates, parabens, formaldehyde and talc. They are also color-safe and safe for chemically treated hair. Six bestselling options include Perfect Hair Day Shampoo and Conditioner -- the shampoo cleanses while enhancing shine, while the conditioner hydrates and strengthens. The Perfect Hair Day Weightless Mask is a silicone-free mask that revives dull, dry, or lifeless hair with hydration, softness and shine in just five minutes. The Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment is formulated to smooth, strengthen, volumize, polish and protect hair from heat damage in a single shot. The fan-favorite Perfect Day Mini Dry Shampoo cleans hair by absorbing oil, sweat and odor. It adds body and texture while making hair smell clean, with a crisp, time-released fragrance. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50. $8 - $34

50% off Tarte Tarte: Cosmetics From America's No. 1 concealer brand, the new shape tape radiant concealer gives you featherlight, medium coverage and a radiant, naturally glowing finish. The maracuja juicy lip plump is infused with hyaluronic acid, maracuja and 10+ superfruits -- the innovative formula nourishes lips while giving a tingle-free plump for your juiciest pout ever. The tartelette tubing mascara is a triple threat and gives you length, volume and curl, while keeping lashes smudge-proof, sweatproof and flake-free for lashes that last all day. This assortment also includes fake awake eye highlight, tartelette in bloom Amazonian clay palette, silk stick bronzer, blush and Key Largo glow bronzing drops. Free shipping! $12 to $23.50 + Free Shipping

50% off Cozy Earth Cozy Earth: Bedding & Men's Loungewear Cozy Earth's mission is to meticulously craft bedding that transforms your nightly sleep experience into something more restorative. The bamboo bedding is temperature regulating, breathable and moisture-wicking. Choose from a variety of colors across sheet sets, duvet covers, blankets, pillowcases and more. The linen bedding has an effortlessly luxe aesthetic and Is moisture-wicking. The linen feels lived-in and gets softer with every wash. For men: Elevate your everyday wear with Cozy Earth Apparel. Featuring timeless pieces made from ultra-soft, breathable, and versatile fabrics, this collection of bamboo loungewear for men includes pullovers, tees, hoodies, joggers and shorts. Free shipping! $45 to $314.50 + Free Shipping

50% off Zadro Zadro: Towel Steamers & Warmers Bring the spa experience home with the luxurious warmth of ZADRO's Towel Warmers. Put cotton towels, robes, socks and blankets into the towel warmers for a cozy experience during the chilly winter season. Nothing beats the warm feeling of a hot towel right out of the shower. Choose from the Countertop Towel Steamer, which steams towels for up to 30 minutes, or the Ultra Large Luxury Towel Warmer, which has a built-in timer to heat your towels for 15, 30, 45 or 60 minutes. Limit two per order. Shipping is $4.99. $40 - $90

50% off K.Carroll Accessories K.Carroll Accessories: Shoulder Bags and Crossbody Bags Shop K.Carroll's brand new spring styles! From the Lucy Shoulder Bag, to the Josie Satchel, Morgan Tote, and Stefani Crossbody/Wristlet, each bag is made with style and purpose and comes with built-in RFID-protected card sleeves. Choose from a large variety of colors in vegan leather. Shipping is $5.99. $20

Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

41% to 50% off AirVi AirVi: Wine Opener Kits Uncork, aerate, serve, and preserve. Elevate your wine drinking experience with AirVi's collection of innovative, creative and fun wine accessories. This assortment will help you from the opening of a bottle to its closing. The Automatic Wine Dispenser allows you to aerate and serve your wine with the simple press of a button. When you release the button, the stream is immediately halted, diminishing drips and spills. The Wine Opener Kit has everything you need to uncork, aerate, serve, and preserve your bottle of wine. $25 - $36.50

50% off Spartan Defense Spartan Defense: Personal Safety Alarms Keep peace of mind with a lightweight self-defense siren that can be taken anywhere. This personal alarm easily clips to clothes or bags so that it is always available to activate when needed. The ear-piercing siren is designed to warn and disorient a potential predator while simultaneously attracting attention and help. With up to 130 decibels of alarm sound, the device can be heard up to 1,000 feet away with a blinding SOS LED strobe light to enhance visibility and blind an assailant. No apps, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection needed. Choose from battery-operated and rechargeable models in the 40 Boxes exclusive green! $20 - $30

37% to 40% off Brew Buddy Brew Buddy: Super Tumbler and Crossbody Bottle Bags Conveniently stay hydrated with Brew Buddy's super tumbler that features double-walled vacuum insulation to keep drinks at optimal temperature longer. The innovative design and leak-proof lid make this a great companion for on the go. To carry drinks hands-free, pair any tumbler with the Crossbody Holder Sling Bag, a lightweight and unique crossbody sling bag that fits most 40-ounce tumblers. Made with neoprene and a durable zipper closure to hold cash, keys, cards and more. This assortment also offers the forever favorite Crossbody Water Bottle Holder to carry bottles hands-free. $15 - $28

24% to 25% off Laki Naturals Laki Naturals: Self Care Turn your self care time into a rejuvenating and relaxing spa-like experience. Laki Naturals formulates daily bath essentials that calm, restore and nourish skin. The bath soaks, minerals and fizzies are an easy addition to your wind-down time for added soothing care. The magnesium oil body lotion and wash are formulated to promote muscle relaxation. This assortment also features throat lozenges, a throat soak, lip balm, sleep mist, and more. All products are made in the USA, free from parabens, phthalates and SLS. $6 - $26.50

