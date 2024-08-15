Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for self-care.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Ready Rocker, TheraICE and more. The deals start at just $7 and are up to 58% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Ready Rocker: Ready Rocker
The Ready Rocker turns almost any surface into a cozy, supportive rocking chair, instantly relieving tension and supporting your back while you sit. Rocking has been shown to help improve circulation, stimulate the vestibular system, and release endorphins, helping you relieve discomfort, reduce stress, promote a good night's sleep and more. The Ready Rocker features two rocking positions for both shallow and deep seating, while the Deluxe Cover offers an additional layer of luxury to your rocking experience with its memory foam padding and premium soft fabric. Free shipping!
- $49.50 to $67.50 + Free Shipping
- $100 - $135
- Valid: 08/15/2024 to 08/15/2024
TheraICE: Pain Relief Products
The Headache Relief Cap features a pillowy, cloud-like fabric that gently cushions pressure points -- no messy ice packs, uncomfortable hard inserts, scratchy velcro, or awkward straps. It can be worn over the eyes to block out 100% of light or above the eyes to ease pain while working, doing chores, or watching TV. The dual hot and cold therapy provides personalized treatment of all types of headaches -- just pop it in the freezer or microwave. Other options include Multi-Use Cold Pack, Cooling Sleep Mask, Cooling Towel and more. Limit three per product. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $50.
- $12.75 - $39.75
- $25.50 - $79.50
- Valid: 08/15/2024 to 08/15/2024
TULA: Skin Care
TULA is doctor-founded and clinically proven to support skin health, with clean and effective formulas powered by probiotic extracts. TULA's vision is to inspire confidence. This assortment includes the cult classic Purifying Face Cleanser, which is the No. 1 gel cleanser in the U.S. -- one is sold every 30 seconds, according to TULA. This award-winning face cleanser removes dirt, impurities and makeup without stripping or over-drying. The 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream is the ideal do-it-all day and night moisturizer. This lightweight, non-greasy nourishing cream is clinically proven to provide all-day hydration and revive the appearance of dull and tired skin, leaving it looking more supple, plump and glowy. Powerhouse ingredients like squalane and peptides reveal healthier, youthful-looking skin. Shipping is $7 or free over $40.
- $7 - $37
- $14 - $74
- Valid: 08/15/2024 to 08/15/2024
Dr. Diamond's Metacine: Skin Care
Dr. Diamond's Metacine was formulated by Dr. Jason Diamond, a world-renowned Beverly Hills double-board-certified facial plastic surgeon with over 25 years experience in medical aesthetics. The InstaFacial Collection Plasma is a skin-rejuvenating serum designed to mimic platelet-rich plasma. This helps skin look more lifted, feeling firmer and brighter. Use this weightless serum day and night in tandem with InstaFacial Emulsion. The InstaFacial Collection Emulsion is a skin rejuvenating night cream formulated with a synergistic blend of non-irritating bioactive retinoids, bioidentical growth factors, peptides, niacinamide, and a novel hyaluronic acid complex to support cell renewal and collagen production, delivering plumper, smoother, firmer looking skin. Limit three per product. Free shipping!
- $100 to $175 + Free Shipping
- $200 - $350
- Valid: 08/15/2024 to 08/15/2024
Withings: Body Cardio Full Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale
Withings' Body Cardio is a smart scale offering body analysis with precise weight and body composition metrics (body fat, muscle, bone mass and water) and cardiovascular health insights. Simply step on the scale to get your standing heart rate, as well as your vascular age. Vascular age monitors the age of arteries versus your chronological age to give you a clearer picture of your heart's health. Monitor all your daily health metrics with the free Withings app for iOS or Android, where you'll see trends, progress and daily inspiration to reach your long-term health and fitness goals. Limit three per order. Shipping is $4.99.
- $90
- $180
- Valid: 08/15/2024 to 08/15/2024
aetrex: Insoles
Aetrex orthotics are one-of-a-kind products made from high grade polyurethane. These are the only insoles precision-made for your feet with the proper arch alignment, directly under your anatomical arch. You will immediately feel the difference. Aetrex orthotics are engineered to fill in all of the spaces between your foot and the ground to give you complete comfort and relieve foot and back pain. Options are available for men and women including insoles designed for heel spurs, high arch, premium memory foam, overpronation and fashion, which are for heels. Free shipping!
- $25 to $40 + Free Shipping
- $50 - $80
- Valid: 08/15/2024 to 08/15/2024
Underoutfit: Shapewear
Underoutfit is a brand built on comfort. The Comfort Shaping Bra provides seamless wire-free support and shaping -- it's the bra you will forget you are wearing, with adjustable straps for all-day comfort movement and support. This is lightweight, breathable and provides wire-free lift. The Every Day Shaping Cami features 360-degree smoothing around the midsection, seamless technology, and is moisture-wicking. The straps are also convertible and adjustable. Other options include the Nowsunday Ultrasoft Legging with Pocket, which is made with buttery four-way stretch fabric for unmatched comfort. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two.
- $16 - $34
- $32 - $68
- Valid: 08/15/2024 to 08/15/2024
LINNY CO: Stud Earrings
These comfortable, sensitivity-safe, flat-back earring studs are waterproof and can be worn for months at a time by adults and kids. The earring back is flat against the back of the ear and does not poke or irritate the skin like a normal earring back would. The earring back twists onto the threaded earring post and stays secure if tightened correctly. Lose a back? LINNY CO includes a second set of earring backs with every set of earrings. These earrings are made from 18-karat gold-plated, surgical grade stainless steel. All studs are sold in a set of two and include two additional earring backs. Shipping is $2.99 or free over $50.
- $16
- $32
- Valid: 08/15/2024 to 08/15/2024
MALIBU SKYE: Beth Crossbody Bag
MALIBU SKYE is known for its modern take on eco-friendly, hands-free bags that are stylish and functional, made from the finest quality vegan leather and other sustainable materials. The Beth triple compartment crossbody features multiple pockets to help keep you organized. This style features an exterior wallet compartment with standard credit card slots. This is also fully lined with high quality gold-toned hardware. Choose from 10 colors. Free shipping!
- $20 + Free Shipping
- $48
- Valid: 08/15/2024 to 08/15/2024
Padit by GelPro: Pad!t Insoles
Get comfort on-the-go! Padit insoles are 100% waterproof and made with washable closed-cell EVA foam material that effectively relieves pressure and absorbs shock, providing relief from knee, leg, back and foot discomfort during periods of standing, walking or running. These are designed to replace your current insoles and are breathable and washable. They work great in golf shoes, too. Available in S-XXL for men and women. Limit five sets per order. Shipping is $4.99 or $9.99 for AK & HI.
- $15
- $30
- Valid: 08/15/2024 to 08/15/2024
Pedi Couture: Pedicure Sandals
Designed for maximum comfort, Pedi Couture's toe separator sandals are an ideal solution for pedicures and yoga. These sandals are easy to slip on, preventing smudging as well as providing immediate and soothing relief from aching and swelling. The comfortable design of Pedi Couture sandals allows for proper blood circulation in your feet, promoting foot health and reducing the risk of swelling or discomfort. Some Pedi Couture sandals are designed with built-in arch support, offering relief for tired feet and helping to prevent conditions like plantar fasciitis. Choose from two styles -- classic or textured. Shipping ranges from $3.95 to $4.95.
- $15 - $17
- $30 - $40
- Valid: 08/15/2024 to 08/15/2024
Sockologie: Custom Face Socks
These custom face socks are suitable for everyday wear, special events or as a personalized gift for loved ones. They're sure to bring a smile to your recipient's face while remaining completely practical for everyday use. These socks not only feature high quality, sharp graphics, but also limit image degradation while wearing them. That means the image doesn't fade or show unsightly white lines when they're stretched like other custom socks. Using advanced printing techniques, these socks have a 360-degree seamless design. Choose from five styles in a variety of colors. Shipping is $5.95.
- $10
- $20
- Valid: 08/15/2024 to 08/15/2024
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Care.e.on: Travel Set (Five-piece)
Take off with a TSA-approved beauty kit. This curated travel-ready set includes a soothing leave-on hydration mask, refreshing facial spray, ready-to-use moisturizing pads, and a convenient hand sanitizer, all packed together in a mesh zipper pouch. Gift to travel lovers and keep prepared wherever your adventures take you.
- $23
- $38
- Valid: 08/15/2024 to 08/25/2024
Cariloha: Towels and Robes
Dry off in luxury with Cariloha's soft and sustainable towels made of viscose from bamboo that's twice as soft as cotton and naturally odor-resistant. Wrap yourself in plush perfection with these comfortable towels and bathrobes. Available in a variety of beautiful colors, choose from a range of sizes including bath sheets, bath towels, hand towels and washcloth sets. The unisex bathrobes feature two front-patch pockets, tie and collar -- choose from the same material as the bath towels or a Bamboo waffle weave option.
- $18 - $98
- $36 - $196
- Valid: 08/15/2024 to 08/18/2024
rockflowerpaper: Dish Covers, Cloths and Kitchen Towels
Get the most out of your kitchen accessories. rockflowerpaper dish cloths are made from recycled plastic bottles to create a super-absorbent, textured waffle-weave microfiber fabric. The generously sized kitchen towels feature a unique crinkle texture that enhances absorbency. The reusable dish and container covers are an eco-friendly alternative to single-use plastic wrap and foil. Use them to cover your potluck dish, plate of leftovers after dinner, or even half a watermelon to store in the fridge.
- $8 - $16
- $13 - $28
- Valid: 08/15/2024 to 08/25/2024
Poketo: Stationary and Organization Tools
Add a little color to mundane tasks. Poketo is inspired by friends, color, shape and pure joy. With everything from colorblock file folders, planners and notebooks to bamboo coasters, servers and salad platters, this assortment of bold patterns and striking color combinations will give you a pop of excitement throughout the day.
- $11 - $40
- $22 - $88
- Valid: 08/15/2024 to 08/25/2024
Bellasonic Beauty: 4-in-1 Electronic Nail File Set
Give yourself a salon-quality manicure and pedicure. The 4-in-1 Bellasonic electric nail file features four interchangeable discs for shaping, smoothing, buffing and high gloss shining. Easily buff away ridges, repair nail surface and remove gel polish, all with one versatile device!
- $34
- $60
- Valid: 08/15/2024 to 08/25/2024