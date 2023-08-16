Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals celebrating Robin & Amber.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Sand Cloud, Jill & Ally and more.
The deals start at just $8.50 and are up to 64% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Sand Cloud: Towels
GMA Deal: $20 • 58% SavingsOriginal: $48 Valid: 08/16/2023 to 08/16/2023
As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," Sand Cloud was designed to reinvent the outdoor towel. These towels are made with Turkish cotton for a softer feel you can enjoy all day long. Sand Cloud makes it easy to shake sand off with its sand-resistant design. These are machine-washable for easy cleaning. They can also be worn as a sarong or wrap on a chilly evening and can serve as decorative tapestries in the home. Choose from six styles. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $55.
Jill & Ally: Pickleball Paddles
GMA Deal: $35 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $70 Valid: 08/16/2023 to 08/16/2023
Mother-daughter duo and TV personalities Jill Zarin and Ally Shapiro created a stylish and Insta-worthy pickleball paddle collection. Their fun and functional collection is great for beginner and elite players. These are not only eye-catching, but also pack a powerful punch on the court. These paddles are made with a lightweight but durable composite material, making it easy to maneuver while still providing plenty of power behind each hit. The handle of these paddles are designed with a comfortable grip that will help you maintain control over your shots, even during intense games. Plus, the paddle's unique edge guard provides additional protection against accidental impacts and scratches. Choose from a variety of designs. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two.
The Little Birdie: Tote Bags & Pillows
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $19 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $38 Valid: 08/16/2023 to 08/16/2023
The Little Birdie designs cute, comfortable, customizable pillows that make a unique, one-of-a-kind home accessory or gift. Made in America, these pillows are not "pillow covers" but are stuffed and sewn closed. The whole pillow can go in the washing machine for easy cleaning. Personalized options with a name and date are available, as well as soft canvas tote bags that say “Team Bride” and “Wifey for Lifey.” Shipping ranges from $4.99 to $7.99 or free with four.
Haute Diggity Dog: Dog Toys
GMA Deal: $8.50 to $42 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $17 to $84 Valid: 08/16/2023 to 08/16/2023
Haute Diggity Dog is known for its fun, unique, parody designs. These dog toys are made of soft plush material and are machine washable. There's something for just about every dog lover, from the Muttini Bar and Starbarks, to the Chewy Vuiton and Fashion Hound Collection. All toys include a fun squeaker inside that will keep your dog entertained for hours -- great for the pampered pooch in your household. Choose from singles or sets. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $25.
Sophistiplate: Premium Wood Boards
GMA Deal: $24 to $110 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $48 to $220 Valid: 08/16/2023 to 08/16/2023
Sophistiplate's personalized premium wood boards are crafted and engraved perfectly by skilled artisans. These warm woods and sleek designs elevate any gathering. The boards are great for olives, nuts and dips alongside your charcuterie and cheese. Add a monogram, name or handwritten recipe and give it as a personalized gift or gift it to yourself. Shipping is $6.99 per board and $20 per board for Alaska and Hawaii.
Luxor Linens: Robes
GMA Deal: $45 to $52 + Free shipping • 58% to 64% SavingsOriginal: $125 to $125 + Free shipping Valid: 08/16/2023 to 08/16/2023
Experience ultimate softness and comfort with Luxor Linens' robes. The Egyptian Cotton Terry Robe is woven from the finest Egyptian Cotton and tailored using toweling techniques that have been passed down for generations. The Intimo Hooded Cotton Robe is also available, which is great for keeping warm in the chillier months. You can also personalize with a monogram. Free shipping!
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
The USB Lighter Company: USB Rechargeable Lighters
GMA Deal: $15 to $20 • 50% to 55% SavingsOriginal: $30 to $45 Valid: 08/16/2023 to 08/27/2023
Light up with USB Lighter Company lighters that are butane-free and eco-conscious. They're easy to use and powered by a rechargeable battery, which eliminates the toxic butane. The lighters in this assortment provide anywhere from 300 to 1,000 lights per charge and are great for candles, stoves and fireplaces.
Paddle Smash: Outdoor Game Set (7 Pieces)
GMA Deal: $149.99 + Free shipping • 25% SavingsOriginal: $199.99 + Free shipping Valid: 08/16/2023 to 08/27/2023
Combine pickleball and spikeball for two times the fun. PaddleSmash takes the best of pickleball and spikeball to create a family-friendly and easy-to-learn game. All you need to play is the PaddleSmash set, a flat surface and game-ready spirit. Created by a structural engineer father of seven kids who wanted to design a game for the whole family to play in the backyard. Free shipping!
SnapPower: Outlet Plate with LED Night Lights (4-Pack)
GMA Deal: $65 + Free shipping • 18% SavingsOriginal: $80 + Free shipping Valid: 08/16/2023 to 08/27/2023
Add pathway and accent lighting throughout your home. The Guidelight 2 is a hassle-free upgrade to outlet covers. Simply snap the GuideLight in place of existing covers. The built-in LED bar creates a clean, modern lighting solution without taking up an outlet. No batteries, wires, or professional installation necessary. Choose from two plate styles. Free shipping!
Plus, shop 7 Digital Deals for summer fun!
KOBLE: Bluetooth Speakers
GMA Deal: $40 to $90 • 50% to 64% SavingsOriginal: $80 to $250 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Illuminate your room, add outdoor ambiance to your campfire or fade into sleep while listening to your favorite meditations accompanied by soothing light features. Koble offers a mix of sound, ambiance and portability, while also doubling as chic, in-home decor. Shipping is $4.99.
Siligrams: Monogram Ice Tray
GMA Deal: $25 to $47.50 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $50 to $95 + Free Shipping Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Add a personal touch to your next cocktail with these unique monogrammed ice cubes. Made in America, Siligrams’ trays capture each unique monogram into the mold so it appears on your ice cubes. The ice tray is made from super supple liquid silicone that remains soft and pliable even when frozen, making removing the ice cubes a breeze. These molds are dishwasher safe and even oven safe. Choose from two colors in four or seven cubes. Personalize with up to three initials. Also included in this assortment is a personalized popsicle mold. Free shipping!
AHAVA: Skin & Body Care
GMA Deal: $12 to $49.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $99 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Don’t just care for your skin, help your skin care for itself. From all day hydration to reducing the appearance of deep wrinkles, choose from a large assortment of skin and body care, including the 24k Gold Mineral Mud Mask, to smooth and firm the skin. Limit of six units per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
San Diego Hat Company: Visors
GMA Deal: $17.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $35 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
The San Diego Hat Company's Signature Brim Visor offers the perfect sun protection on a sunny day. The visor has a velcro closure in the back making it easily adjustable and can be easily rolled up and tucked away in your purse or luggage to take on the go. Choose from nine color options. Shipping is $3.
Del Sol: Nail Polish, Keychains, Youth Shirts, and Accessories
GMA Deal: $2 to $12.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $4 to $25 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Del Sol is a fun-in-the-sun company that offers accessories that change color in the sun. Its proprietary Spectrachrome technology, formerly explored by NASA for its space program, is what makes Del Sol products change color with sunlight. Choose from a variety of options including youth shirts, vibrant nail polishes and keychains. The assortment also includes fun summer accessories like the Solize Sunglasses and hats. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $45.
Flare Safety: Safety Bracelets
GMA Deal: $74.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $149 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Flare safety bracelets are designed to protect women by notifying loved ones if help is needed. Simply pair the bracelet with the Flare app via Bluetooth. Once set up and Bluetooth enabled, the bracelet is designed to enable you to instantly alert your designated loved ones with a simple click, and, if desired, alert police that you're requesting help. Choose from an assortment of beautiful beaded options, leather options or cuffs. Shipping is $5 or free with two or more.
rockflowerpaper: Blu Cloths & Dish Covers
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $14 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $28 Valid: 08/02/2023 to 08/20/2023
Inspired by a love for the ocean, the Blu Collection is eco-conscious and style-conscious. The eco cloths are reusable, and a 100% biodegradable green alternative to paper towels and sponges. The assortment also includes reusable dish cover sets as a great alternative to plastic wrap and foil. Shipping is $4.99 or free with a purchase over $40.