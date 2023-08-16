Mother-daughter duo and TV personalities Jill Zarin and Ally Shapiro created a stylish and Insta-worthy pickleball paddle collection. Their fun and functional collection is great for beginner and elite players. These are not only eye-catching, but also pack a powerful punch on the court. These paddles are made with a lightweight but durable composite material, making it easy to maneuver while still providing plenty of power behind each hit. The handle of these paddles are designed with a comfortable grip that will help you maintain control over your shots, even during intense games. Plus, the paddle's unique edge guard provides additional protection against accidental impacts and scratches. Choose from a variety of designs. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two.